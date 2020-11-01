| 9.2°C Dublin

Limerick may be their kryptonite but big issues for Tipp can be easily solved

Brendan Cummins

Expert View

Tom Morrissey of Limerick in action against Cathal Barrett of Tipperary during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile Expand

Even in a monsoon, it was clear to see: Limerick are Tipperary’s kryptonite. If they meet again, the All-Ireland champions need to change the way they play.

The long ball into the inside forwards might have worked a charm for them in the past, but against this Limerick side, it just won’t cut it. Limerick seldom drive the ball long, aimless, and if you try that against them they run it back at you, work it to the opposition ’65, then deliver it inside.

To counter that, you can’t hit the ball any more than 40 yards when inside your own half. Limerick played 15-20-yard passes yesterday, running the ball through the middle third.

