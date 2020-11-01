Even in a monsoon, it was clear to see: Limerick are Tipperary’s kryptonite. If they meet again, the All-Ireland champions need to change the way they play.

The long ball into the inside forwards might have worked a charm for them in the past, but against this Limerick side, it just won’t cut it. Limerick seldom drive the ball long, aimless, and if you try that against them they run it back at you, work it to the opposition ’65, then deliver it inside.

To counter that, you can’t hit the ball any more than 40 yards when inside your own half. Limerick played 15-20-yard passes yesterday, running the ball through the middle third.

But one huge area Tipp need to look at is the movement on their puck-outs. Any time Tipp went short on puck-outs, they did well and Tipp needed to play through the half-back line to keep Limerick honest.

In the second half yesterday they went long with 10 puck-outs to the edge of the Limerick ‘D’, winning four, but they’d have been better served playing through 5 and 7. But I felt for Brian Hogan because the wing-backs never went looking for the short puck-out. He had 14 fellas outside and every one of them should have been moving but they were static.

That took me back to the 2010 All-Ireland final. Declan Fanning was marking Eoin Larkin and we risked hitting some puck-outs to Fanning. A couple got turned over and some people freaked out, but the idea was to bring that wing-forward back down the pitch to give our half-forward line space to play.

Everyone knows Tom Morrissey and Gearóid Hegarty are going to play as wing-backs on your puck-out and if you put the ball long, Limerick create a triangle along the sideline: one guy in front, one behind and one inside to sweep up the breaks.

The Tipperary wing-forwards didn’t work in partnership with the wing-backs and they were outmuscled by Hegarty and Morrissey in this area. The centre-forward should have come closer into this area of the pitch to pick up Cian Lynch, who was occupying the space between the two ’65s. The Tipp half-forward line weren’t able to match up with the Limerick half-forward line; they just didn’t come back far enough.

Read More

For me, the big issues for Tipp yesterday can be easily solved. Dan McCormack or Michael Breen would have fit the bill better to fulfil the role played by Lynch for Limerick or by Joe Canning for Galway. Whether they alter their style of play next time might hinge on who they play.

If it’s Wexford, Tipp have to play the ball shorter. They did it really well against Wexford last year – they knew they couldn’t hit it long because of the sweeper. That Tipperary could beat this Limerick side, but the one that hits it long will struggle against Wexford, and potentially against Dublin with defenders retreating expecting the long delivery.

You could use the conditions as an excuse but it’s worth remembering that Limerick racked up 3-23. They had 66 possessions, got 40 shots and scored 26. Their points-per-10-possessions was 4.85 and that’s usually around five for Limerick. They’re just a very efficient team.

Expand Close Tadhg de Búrca. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tadhg de Búrca. Photo: Sportsfile

Many will see them as Munster champions in waiting but Waterford play the style needed to trouble them. When an outsider comes in, as Liam Cahill did, it draws a line in the sand and the players have clearly responded. They showed huge energy on Saturday and as for Tadhg de Búrca, if there was a transfer market he’d be at the top of the list.

Cork did play it into Waterford’s hands by not taking enough risk to work the ball up the pitch. Against Limerick, Waterford might have one in the full-forward line – or none – and that’s okay. They’ll understand if you go man for man with Limerick around the pitch – they’re either going to score 36 points on you or 3-23. Every time a Limerick player gets on the ball they’ll be swarmed and the way Waterford play, I’d give them a sporting chance.

As for Kilkenny, it’s hard to know if their near-collapse against Dublin was them taking the foot off the gas or just Dublin playing really well. I think it’s the latter. As a manager, the way you know the true constitution of your players is when they go 12 or 15 points down and what Mattie Kenny saw will have left him knowing he’s got something serious to work with. They have a lot of positives to take into these qualifiers.

Same goes for Wexford. Davy will be ready to give whoever they get absolute hell. They never got out of the blocks on Saturday, but you get days like that. Wexford probably needed the supporters, the hype, the atmosphere, because whatever about a sweeper system and the like, the true essence of hurling is that it’s a game of work. Any tactic has to be wrapped up in energy and they just never brought it.

All the same, Galway looked very impressive. They brought Conor Cooney out and had Canning once again playing most of the game nearer his own half-back line than Wexford’s, then played through that middle third. Right now, they look to have best nailed the system that will be needed to beat Limerick. The 2018 champions are that bit ahead of everyone else right now but I don’t think anything major has changed.

And now that Tipp have blown away the cobwebs and seen what they need to do, I still think they’ll have a big say.