Let's enjoy the entertainment our top-class inter-county players will provide us and spare us the GAA-bashing

Pat Spillane

David Clifford of Kerry in action against Brendan McCole of Donegal during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match at Austin Stack Park in Tralee yesterday. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

David Clifford of Kerry in action against Brendan McCole of Donegal during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match at Austin Stack Park in Tralee yesterday. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

As a GAA pundit for nearly 30 years I am only too aware of the pitfalls associated with the role. It is probably the best job to have if you want to gain enemies and lose friends.

In recent times, however, I have changed my mind. Commenting on Covid-19 comes with an even more extreme health warning.

People are entrenched in two opposing camps. There is no middle ground and boy are the keyboard warriors ready to launch their attacks. I can testify to that.

