Before the smoke had cleared from the bonfire of Leinster's European campaign, we were confronted by a certain 'told you so' vibe about the Pro14.

The gist of it was that Leinster had been deluding themselves about their quality, that the false sense of superiority had been generated in the Pro14 - which had just been exposed as a crock of a competition. Who knew?

There are a few things in this. First, Leinster's loss revealed more about them than the competition where they spend most of their time.

Second, if it has just dawned on you that the Pro14 is not fit for purpose then go back to the time you fell out of a tree and landed on your head – and take independent counsel on any important decisions made since then. The only people who present the Pro14 as a cracking little competition are those paid to do so.

Third, the fact that one of the best club/provincial sides in the world could concede seven penalties at the scrum, in their biggest game of the year, is either a bizarrely unique blip, or a deafening alarm bell.

Expand Close Leinster’s Caelan Doris is tackled by Saracens duo Maro Itoje and Mako Vunipola during their Champions Cup quarter-final defeat. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leinster’s Caelan Doris is tackled by Saracens duo Maro Itoje and Mako Vunipola during their Champions Cup quarter-final defeat. Photo: Sportsfile

To muddy the waters a bit, consider the following: Leinster were up against a stronger forward pack in the Heineken Champions Cup final last season, a game where they conceded fewer penalties overall (six) than they did at the scrum alone on Saturday. So how could they be the victims of such a dramatic swing?

There were elements of a perfect storm about the Saracens game. It started with winning Leinster winning the toss and opting to defend into the breeze – their norm. Then getting a leg up from a botched drop-off reception. Followed quickly by the scrum paying out jackpot-style.

The review confirmed two roaring successes for Saracens. They split their eggs into two baskets: the aerial game and the scrum.

If they watch it back a thousand times they’ll find it hard to improve on anything about either. They are perhaps the only kick-chase experts who complement the pinpoint accurate kick with a chase that’s actually a sprint. Significantly it starts before the kick, not after it.

Early in the game, off a scrum, Saracens scrumhalf Richard Wigglesworth showed up for a defensive chore that, on another day, flanker Michael Rhodes would have been expected to fill. The message was clear: 'you focus on the scrum, I'll fill this gap.'

Scrum nerds will tell you that if you want to be taken seriously as a set-piece force then you need to apply eight minds and bodies to the task.

Saracens were on message. Leinster were caught in two minds. At least their back rowers were. It was interesting that Billy Vunipola didn’t bother trying to manage the balance of power in front of him my keeping his second rows on a leash, before letting them fly at the last second, as Jack Conan was doing.

Instead Vunipola was part of the eight-man slam that won the hit when referee Pascal Gauzerre called 'set.' There was a touch of the meerkat about the home back row unit, popping up to check if Billy was coming off the back.

That achieved two things: it destabilised Leinster; and it sowed the seed for Pascal Gauzerre that one of these two sets of forwards had a physical edge. That would grow rapidly into any grey area being settled in favour of the dominant pack.

Refereeing the scrum is like being thrown a multiple choice question where the answers are very similar. Before you've read the last option you're being asked to choose.

Expand Close Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Photo: Sportsfile

From a referee's point of view, the unthinkable is not to give any answer at all. So if the scrum is slewing around, or shifting in one direction, blow your whistle and pick a winner. The physically dominant team.

After Ireland were humiliated in Twickenham in 2012 the scrum was afforded more importance here. We don’t have a tradition of producing big scrummaging packs.

In fact we don't have a tradition of producing very big men at all. So it was appropriate that scrum coach Greg Feek should join Joe Schmidt on the trampoline from Leinster to Ireland. New Zealand – despite their heavy Maori influence – don't tend to produce giants either. He knew what he was dealing with.

Feek was all about putting the scrum on a pedestal. Not one where you attacked all the time in search of penalties, but a process where every man was fully locked and loaded into providing a solid platform. That was carried on by John Fogarty, Feek's successor, first in Leinster and then with Ireland.

Before he headed back to New Zealand, Feek had all four branches of the Ireland tree supporting the same targets. Then, last year, Leinster filled the gap left by Fogarty with former Scarlet and Wales scrum coach Robin McBryde.

Read More

Our understanding is that Schmidt blew a head gasket when he heard of that appointment. It wasn't going to have a material effect on his final mission with Ireland – last year's World Cup – but it had the potential to mess with his legacy.

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora seemingly wasn't wild about it either. Having succeeded in getting the national and provincial sides on the same street, along comes an outsider who might want to wander down an alleyway that Wales had used.

It's not clear if McBryde's idea of what makes a good scrum tallies with Feek's or Fogarty's, but clearly he has a job on his hands after the Saracens demolition. Whatever tweaks or switches they made in the heat of battle didn't change the course of the scrum, or the referee's interpretation of it.

After the dramatic turnaround in the Heineken Cup final in 2011 it's easy to think a scrum in flood can be dissipated by shifting a few stones. Not this time. Its consequence for Leinster is very hard to accept.

They now have to throw their leg over the horse that is the Pro14, and pretend it's Derby day when it's more like a canter on the beach. Andy Farrell should be looking at this very closely and figuring out the implications.

Full fixture list available here.