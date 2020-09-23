| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Leinster's Pro14 dilemma and why their scrum woes will worry Andy Farrell

Brendan Fanning

Saracens players celebrate winning a scrum penalty during the Heineken Champions Cup Quarter-Final win over Leinster Expand
Ryan Baird of Leinster in action against Maro Itoje of Saracens during the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final match at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Saracens players celebrate winning a scrum penalty during the Heineken Champions Cup Quarter-Final win over Leinster

Saracens players celebrate winning a scrum penalty during the Heineken Champions Cup Quarter-Final win over Leinster

SPORTSFILE

Ryan Baird of Leinster in action against Maro Itoje of Saracens during the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final match at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ryan Baird of Leinster in action against Maro Itoje of Saracens during the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final match at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

/

Saracens players celebrate winning a scrum penalty during the Heineken Champions Cup Quarter-Final win over Leinster

Before the smoke had cleared from the bonfire of Leinster's European campaign, we were confronted by a certain 'told you so' vibe about the Pro14.

The gist of it was that Leinster had been deluding themselves about their quality, that the false sense of superiority had been generated in the Pro14 - which had just been exposed as a crock of a competition. Who knew?

There are a few things in this. First, Leinster's loss revealed more about them than the competition where they spend most of their time.

Related Content