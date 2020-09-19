| 13.3°C Dublin

Leinster will rue the fact that they were not alive to what Saracens would throw at them

Neil Francis

Jack Conan of Leinster and Duncan Taylor of Saracens during the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium Expand

Getty Images

There is no consolation in the fact that Leinster eventually made a game of it. This match was won in the video booth and Saracens came to the Aviva with a game plan which was as effective as it was simplistic.

And once again, as in last year’s final, Leinster will rue the fact that they were not alive to what Saracens would throw at them in a match that they could have, should have, would have but didn’t win.

Penalties are conceded on the back of pressure or stupidity. Seven scrum penalties, most conceded in the first half, showed you exactly what Saracens were about and after the first wheel or concerted drive by Saracens it should have become immediately obvious what the Londoners were here to do.

