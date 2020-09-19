There is no consolation in the fact that Leinster eventually made a game of it. This match was won in the video booth and Saracens came to the Aviva with a game plan which was as effective as it was simplistic.

And once again, as in last year’s final, Leinster will rue the fact that they were not alive to what Saracens would throw at them in a match that they could have, should have, would have but didn’t win.

Penalties are conceded on the back of pressure or stupidity. Seven scrum penalties, most conceded in the first half, showed you exactly what Saracens were about and after the first wheel or concerted drive by Saracens it should have become immediately obvious what the Londoners were here to do.

Robin McBride, not long in the job, and whereas both teams were absolutely perfect in the tight with a 100 per cent success rate it is what Saracens did with their scrum ball that made the difference.

If you are playing away from home and you have a decent scrum it does not matter what type of game you play or what you have outside of your scrum you will be able to play your way into any game if your scrum has the ability to dominate the other side.

Would Greg Feek or John Fogarty have figured this one out? It is hard to gauge just who was wheeling or crabbing the scrum but you can chalk this victory up to Mako Vunipola.

When a loosehead is going forward all the time most referees will make the call in his favour. We do not know how bad Tadhg Furlong’s back injury is but you suspect that if Furlong had been playing on Saturday none of the damage that was done in this setpiece would have had quite the damage done on the scoreboard.

As every little victory turned into a shouting and roaring match with back slaps and meaningful stares into the eyes of their own players you felt that Leinster’s strength of character was slowly seeping away.

Saracens, too, were far smarter in the contact and the ability of their players who came second and third into the ruck changed the game. Every half chance was taken advantage of and on the ground they played with the generosity of a pawnbroker and the compassion of an icicle. They gave Leinster nothing.

You looked at Leinster and wondered where that cohesive effort and self-belief was. For the first 40 minutes the team in blue would have realised that Saracens had so much more than a puncher’s or a poacher’s chance yet they played with mental fragility and not the sort of fidelity that we associate with a side that has ideas about itself.

If ever there was a moment where you could ascertain where Leinster were mentally it was from the first kick-off. Devin Toner got the trajectory of the ball completely wrong and in a nano second of a decision called it and got his blockers to get him in the air and then left it for Will Connors who wasn’t expecting it.

A small little victory, some purchase in the Leinster 22 for free and three points minutes later for Porter not rolling away.

That is what Saracens came to do — chip away at Leinster’s seemingly endless supply of certainty, knock over the three-pointers and then play the perfect pressure game.

Richard Wigglesworth showed how the kick chase game should be played — practically every last one of his box kicks were on the money. That old adage do the simple things well never had greater currency than in this game.

Sean Maitland and Richard Lewington won the battle in the air and once again it seemed that the Leinster back field was standing way too deep and when the catchers came forward they were over reaching or else running into a space that was already occupied by a Saracens player.

This information they got for free in the first Munster versus Leinster game, except that Wigglesworth was able to box kick far better than Conor Murray and this was the nub where Leinster perished — the simple things the scrum and the box kick. Would there be any redemption in the second half?

I thought Leinster were the fitter side and it seemed that they were getting into their stride when they came back to within five points.

You got a sense of this in the first five minutes of the second half — Toner and Sean Cronin were withdrawn perhaps the last Heineken Cup matches that either will play and were replaced by Kelleher and Baird.

It signalled that Leinster would change their game plan to go chasing the game. Saracens attacking near the Leinster 22 adopted the No 1 rule in the Boa Constrictor Rule Book — when you have somebody in your grip, squeeze hard.

You got a perfect sense of what Saracens were about, rather than going through the phases Elliot Daly dropped back into the pocket for an attempt at a drop goal.

That would have made it 25-3. Even at that stage a three-score game may have been too much for Leinster. Saracens would sit back, knock them over and impose their will on the defensive line.

When Leinster got over in the 48th minute suddenly there was a sense of vigour and enthusiasm in their demeanour. That hangdog look was gone and when they got another one back with 20 to go and only five points in it the thought occurred that this might be Northampton in the Millennium all over again.

But Saracens continued to eat up the clock and executed everything as well as could be done in their relentless pressure game.

Redemption in this case was not fought hard enough for and there is a serious sense of deflation within the Leinster ranks that once again they didn’t have the street wisdom or the ability to start the game and maintain a pace the way Saracens did.

Were their objectives certain? Did Leinster get their selections right and what on earth were they doing playing second fiddle for 40 minutes in their own house?

Once again you have to question the works and the quality of the PRO14 and maybe how difficult it is to jump up to the standard required and adjust your values.

The other bad news is that when the Nations Cup comes around in November, England will beat Ireland even more convincingly and with a fair bit more flair than Saracens beat Leinster with on Saturday.

This one really hurts.