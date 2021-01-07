| 0.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Klopp has taken his eye off the ball and opened the door for City revival

Richard Dunne

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will be contesting the Premier League title once again. (Peter Byrne/PA) Expand

Close

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will be contesting the Premier League title once again. (Peter Byrne/PA)

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will be contesting the Premier League title once again. (Peter Byrne/PA)

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will be contesting the Premier League title once again. (Peter Byrne/PA)

Whether it's intentional or not, the demeanour of a manager is reflected in his team. If the manager is happy and focused, his team will be the same.

I looked at Jurgen Klopp last season, his positivity and energy, and I look at him now and see him fighting with people.

He seems to be distracted by different issues: the number of substitutes you can use or how many penalties Manchester United are getting. Whatever the issue is, Klopp does not seem to be leading the team in the same way he did last season.

Related Content

Privacy