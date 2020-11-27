| 6.7°C Dublin

Klopp and Solskjaer's moaning about kick-off times only putting excuses in players' minds

Richard Dunne

First it was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then it was Jurgen Klopp’s turn. Both have had a moan about the fixture list and having to play at 12.30 on a Saturday after being involved in Champions League action in midweek.

Managers need to stop complaining about their fixtures and kick-off times as it's only putting excuses into the heads of their players and, by extension, everyone else at the club.

Liverpool looked unassailable a few weeks ago but now, with the injuries and the Covid cases they have, they need to dig deep into their resources and rely on squad players for big games – hence the midweek loss in the Champions League.

