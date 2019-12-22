Kevin Moran: 'Shame on anyone whose actions or inactions have allowed Irish football to come to this'

I wore it in Stuttgart and in Genoa and Rome on our finest days – ones when the Irish football team held the country in the palm of our hands.

And so, now, it fills me with incredible sadness to see the mess that our national association is in.

We wanted our own stadium for so long that, back in 2005 and 2006, when rebuilding the falling-down Lansdowne Road was first proposed, the FAI rolled the dice on Ireland enjoying a decade of football success to match 1988-1994 to pay for it.

When it didn’t happen, when we only qualified for two finals tournaments between 2008 and 2018, Ireland’s footballers were not getting full houses at the rebuilt Aviva for friendlies against Cyprus or Malta as we did 30 years ago.

Back then the chance to go to an Irish international soccer match meant it was the hottest ticket in town.

Not any more it ain’t, with the FAI giving away schoolboy tickets for every game just to give the new stadium the illusion of hosting a half-decent crowd.

15 November 1989; Paul McGrath and Kevin Moran, Republic of Ireland, celebrate qualification for the 1990 World Cup Finals after defeating Malta in Malta. Soccer. Picture credit; Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE

Nor was the money rolling in from Irish teams getting to the finals themselves.

Throw in hopelessly mis-pricing the sale of five- and 10-year Premium tickets for the ground, and suddenly the mortgage on the FAI’s share of the stadium became a noose around its neck.

One that is so tight that there was talk last week of the FAI going under; of Ireland’s international teams and the League of Ireland going under with them.

It is truly an appalling vista for all of us who love the game of football.

John Delaney is the whipping boy in all of this – and rightly so.

We’re told that he took over the running of the FAI as chief executive with €12million in the bank and he left it with debts of €57million.

No chief executive could survive in those circumstances. It is an indictment of his stewardship.

But Delaney cannot be landed with ALL the blame. Anyone who served on the board of the FAI and didn’t shout stop when they should have has to take a portion of it, too.

So do Deloitte, the FAI’s auditors. They have now served a H4 form on the FAI, that’s what auditors do when they suspect they have not been shown the proper books or records, that something was wrong in a company with the documents they are looking at.

That’s what Deloitte have to do. But I have to ask: how did nobody in Deloitte, to put it in the vernacular, smell a rat?

John Delaney throws his tie into the crowd in Moscow after Ireland’s draw with Russia in 2011. Photo: David Maher / Sportsfile

The FAI are now going through what the FA in England had to suffer a few years ago.

Especially when they too took on a building project in the form of Wembley and found themselves in trouble.

Both organisations had a Council where membership of that body was gained by representing a geographic area, the women’s game, schoolboy football, the junior game, referees etc.

Now that is important, there must be a place that people representing such views can bring their message forward to a higher board composed of professionals in finance, marketing, administration and all those areas in which a major company of a similar size to a national Football Association would want its Board members to be expert in.

The FA in England made those changes and they have turned themselves around.

Yet, even under the new governance proposals for the FAI board, there are still too many seats reserved for members because they represent some ‘body’, not for those skills they can bring to the table themselves.

It seems as though the penny has still to drop out in Abbotstown. For this is one of the few times I have ever known a politician to take a stand on an issue and get almost universal backing.

Attending a meeting with the Oireachtas Committee on Sport at Dáil Éireann back in April were, from left, then FAI interim chief executive Rea Walshe, FAI director of public relations and communications Cathal Dervan, FAI president Donal Conway, then FAI board member and honorary treasurer Eddie Murray, then FAI executive vice-president John Delaney and FAI director of competitions Fran Gavin. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Which is where the Minister for Sport Shane Ross is now with his demand that all the ‘old guard’ leave the FAI’s top table.

‘The Darkest Hour is before the Dawn’ – or so they say. But it is fairly bleak now for anyone working for the FAI.

You cannot see a way out of this shambles that does not involve job losses.

The current debt of €62m is just too vast a sum of money to recover without the FAI cutting back on its day-to-day spending. And that’s a tragedy because there are good people labouring away to do the best they can for football in Ireland.

To improve teams, to improve standards of coaching, to persuade central government and local authorities to provide facilities, and finance, at a local level for Irish football.

And they must all be feeling betrayed now.

Shame on anyone whose actions or inactions have allowed it come to this.

