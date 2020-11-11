| 12°C Dublin

Kerry's set-up was wrong for Cork and I wonder had they Dublin's forwards in mind when their strategy was devised?

Alan Brogan

A dejected David Clifford of Kerry after the final whistle of the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Cork and Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

IT’S obvious now how the lack of preparation time before matches is shaping this year’s championship.

Before, when the All-Ireland was played on the third Sunday in September, you could go through an inter-county season playing one match for every 15 training sessions you had.

That was the ratio.

