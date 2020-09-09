| 15.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Jurgen Klopp's driving ambition will ensure Liverpool's standards don't drop next season

John Aldridge

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Photo: PA Expand

Close

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Photo: PA

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Photo: PA

PA

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Photo: PA

The Premier League champions will have a target on their backs this season – but that is nothing new for Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool players.

Having spent last season as European and then world champions, every opponent wanted to beat Liverpool and yet they still managed to make a mockery of the Premier League as they effectively won the title by February.

The Covid-19 crisis took some of the gloss off their triumph as they struggled to maintain the incredible momentum they built up over the course of 18 glorious months, and then had to lift the trophy in an empty Anfield.

Related Content