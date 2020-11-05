| 5.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

John Giles at 80 -A milestone day for a gentleman, football scholar, our greatest player and my hero

Tony Ward

As John Giles turns 80, it is appropriate to explain why I hold the former Ireland and Leeds man in such high regard on and off the field

John Giles accepts an outstanding achievement award in 2018. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Close

John Giles accepts an outstanding achievement award in 2018. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

John Giles accepts an outstanding achievement award in 2018. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

John Giles accepts an outstanding achievement award in 2018. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Heroes come in all walks of life and in all shapes and sizes. Fittingly, I guess, mine were small in stature, but God were they great at what they did. Bremner and Giles, Giles and Bremner – take them any way you will.

For this football-mad, Leeds-daft child, these were my heroes growing up, and while both were Celts, John Giles was one of our very own from inner-city Dublin.

The name first registered on my radar while still a nipper in Harold’s Cross in the early 1960s. I was eight going on nine when Giles lined out on the right wing wearing No 7 for the subsidiary United from the other side of the Pennines!

Privacy