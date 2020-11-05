Heroes come in all walks of life and in all shapes and sizes. Fittingly, I guess, mine were small in stature, but God were they great at what they did. Bremner and Giles, Giles and Bremner – take them any way you will.

For this football-mad, Leeds-daft child, these were my heroes growing up, and while both were Celts, John Giles was one of our very own from inner-city Dublin.

The name first registered on my radar while still a nipper in Harold’s Cross in the early 1960s. I was eight going on nine when Giles lined out on the right wing wearing No 7 for the subsidiary United from the other side of the Pennines!

Back then it was a massive deal to have an Irish presence in the FA Cup final, the biggest game on the football calendar.



In 1963, we had three in Tony Dunne at right-full, Manchester United skipper Noel Cantwell alongside on the left, while Giles, playing wide on the right, was instrumental in getting the better of Leicester 3-1 on the day.

But instead of kicking on from there at Old Trafford, Matt Busby allowed Giles out the door. He signed on the dotted line at Elland Road and, as one who had spent his formative years growing up in Leeds, my hero-worshipping had begun.

No sooner had he joined Leeds than promotion was achieved and despite the old ‘WM’ system still operating, Don Revie’s soon-to-dominate side was built around its right half (Billy Bremner) and its inside left (Giles).

It was a skilful match made in heaven but, as is well recorded, each was well capable of looking after himself, and Norman Hunter still went about biting those legs.

As a footballer, Giles had everything.

He was the real deal. He could land a pass on the proverbial sixpence and I defy anyone to recall a more adept two-footed footballer.

He took corners from the left with his right foot and from the right with his left foot. With the Giraffe (Big Jack Charlton) on the goal line, the inswinger from Giles guaranteed netminders had a torrid time of it. And he also took penalties with either foot.

I was making my way with Rangers schoolboy football club in Bushy Park at the same time and, as it happened, our manager Tony Guy was related to Giles.

Tony and his brother Conrad (St Pat’s) were cousins to the Giles family if memory serves me right.

Either way, it drove my admiration to another level. And then one summer’s day in 1969, when visiting the zoo, who did we bump into at the old thatched cottage gate but the Leeds maestro and his family.

I was lost for words and my hero sure didn’t disappoint.

There were no camera phones back then, just time given and autographs treasured. It had to be the greatest day in my life to that point.



I had met John Giles in the flesh in Dublin Zoo. Clark Kent, eat your heart out!

In 1973, I signed for Shamrock Rovers upon leaving school. Liam Tuohy and Louis Kilcoyne needed to exercise little persuasion as I was a Milltown Hoop through and through.

In my second season at Glenmalure, Rasher and Louis had a falling-out, with Tuohy taking his leave. He was a massive loss (along with Hughie Fleming), while Brian Kerr was also a budding young coach at that time on the Rovers books.

Between the jigs and the reels, the void was filled when Dickie Giles (John’s dad) took control, with Shay Noonan his second in command.

What tricks of the trade might Dickie teach us in order to perform like his son? Alas, college called and off I went to Limerick to study PE at Plassey. Rugby re-entered the fray and the rest, I guess, is history. Well, almost.

In 1977, Seán Thomas (the new Rovers manager) coaxed me back to play a few League of Ireland matches during holidays from NCPE.

On the back of that, a few months later I got a call from my hero of heroes when Giles, Eamon Dunphy, Ray Treacy et al returned to launch an assault on the League of Ireland and professional football in earnest.

During the summer of ’77 I met with John at Milltown and he very flatteringly tried to entice me back.

I had already played with Ireland ‘B’ (as it was then) at rugby in ’76 and ’77, so the road map to full international honours looked manageable. It was the hardest decision I have ever had to make but I had to turn down my hero.

John never held it against me and indeed about two years later, when I was making waves at international level in rugby, through Ronnie Teeman, Leeds lawyer and long-time friend of John’s, I had offers to switch to rugby league courtesy of Wakefield Trinity, Salford and New Hunslet. John was the link.

Prior to that in ’78 he had travelled down to cut the tape for Tony Ward Sport in Limerick. And, might I add, with no expenses involved.

Fast-forward to retirement and finally the opportunity to visit the Theatre of Dreams, that is Elland Road, on a Saturday. I had mentioned it to John in casual conversation some time before and he said, “Look, when it (retirement) comes, give me a buzz”.



I did and he did to the letter. He travelled up from Birmingham having organised things with John Reynolds, the late great Leeds head groundsman (and once apprentice player) through the glory days.

We met outside the Peacock pub with John wearing the biggest Andy Capp hat he could find to cover his identity.

That is the nature of the man. He failed miserably, of course, as short of genuflecting the Leeds faithful stood in awe as he passed by. In retrospect, I hated sharing my hero.

And therein lies the real point, as today Michael John Giles hits the majestic 80 years on this planet.

John is one of those heroes who throughout his playing career, and indeed in his life to this point, you simply had to meet, because he never, ever disappointed.

He is, in my view, our greatest all-round footballer as well as being a gentleman and a football scholar.

Roy Keane, Paul McGrath, Liam Brady – each one was in a different class, but Giles had that guile, that ability to produce something out of nothing, that, in my view, makes him our greatest of all.

The impossible was always possible when Giles was on the ball.

As an analyst, his perception and reading of the game is second to none.

He puts great emphasis on doing the right things and always applying the proper principles at the appropriate time.

One of my favourite expressions he has used consistently over the years relates to ‘sunshine players’. By that he means those who show and shine only when the tide is flowing the right way.

That was never the Giles way. And he has preached as he always played, never shirking responsibility.

When it came to moral courage and making himself available to others, he was courage personified. He was never a ‘sunshine boy’.

So on behalf of all Irish football and Irish sporting fans everywhere, happy birthday, John!

Thanks for the memories to date and here’s to very many more sunshine days to come.