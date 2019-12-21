'John Delaney is Person of the Year' - Ewan MacKenna's alternative 2019 Irish sports awards

Fundamentally pointless, yet still they suck us in and scream for debate, opinion and outrage. Indeed flicking through the categories of the annual Teneo Sports' Sponsorship Index - a measure of where Irish people's hearts and minds were at across the year - did just that.

It shouldn't matter that an unusual name became a theme, as the public voted for them in a whole host of categories, and yet it seemed so telling and so fitting for this very time and place.

Ireland's most memorable sporting moment of 2019? With nine per cent, Róisín Upton scoring the penalty to send the women's hockey team off to the Olympic Games.

The greatest Irish sporting achievement of 2019? That Tokyo qualification got 10 per cent.

Ireland players, from left, Roisin Upton, Bethany Barr and Chloe Watkins celebrate winning the penalty strokes and qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games during the FIH Women's Olympic Qualifier match between Ireland and Canada at Energia Park in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland's team of the year for 2019? The women's hockey team came first with 25 per cent.

Perhaps there's a recency bias to such matters. Perhaps it was just a damn dry year for our sport that has left us parched.

Or perhaps this is another element of society moving in the same direction as so much else. None of that is to take away from the hockey side's achievement, it's merely to ask how much did they really achieve and is it so worthy.

Back in August for instance those same women rocked up at the European Championships as the fifth ranked team in the competition. Having failed to get out of the group, in the end they did enough to avoid relegation and in doing so came... fifth.

Meanwhile ranked eighth in the world, they drew a team way behind them in 15th to make it to Tokyo, saw both legs being played in Dublin, couldn't score so much as a goal, and eventually won on penalties.

In other words, they did exactly what they should once more, and this after their cash injection. So again, how much did they really achieve and is it so worthy of the fawning?

Here's a theory though. With a big and healthy push for equality in sport, and with a massive marketing campaign around sports that are perceived to bring in higher class supporters and therefore more advertising, the masses merely rolled up, got in line and did as they were told.

It suits those who control the narrative for hockey to be a popular and here it was.

If you are going to be a sheep though, at least let the shepherd walk you towards reality.

Many don't like such truths, but here are the real Irish sports awards for 2019.

PERSON OF THE YEAR - JOHN DELANEY

Former FAI CEO John Delaney. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

You know the way Time magazine often award this to some unseemly characters?

That's because the premise is that it's the individual that had the most influence, for better or worse.

Given such guidelines, who else could it be? Once Teflon, now despised.

The man may have actually ended the Football Association of Ireland forever more, sorted out the problem child of the League of Ireland for once and for all by taking it out back and shooting it between the eyes several times, and has definitely set the most popular game on the island back for several generations.

Regardless of your political views, if you care for soccer you'd better hope for a united Ireland soon so the IFA can come to the rescue. Shudder.

And yet Delaney showed us so much more than how to destroy what you're supposed to be working for. He also showed us how to bullshit the masses.

Will we learn though? Unlikely.

Will he learn?

Some are too big to fail, regardless of how much they've already failed.

TEAM OF THE YEAR - IRELAND DARTS TEAM

Steve Lennon in his match with Callan Rydz during day four of the William Hill World Championships at Alexandra Palace, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday December 16, 2019. See PA story DARTS World. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

For a man that would travel the length and breadth of leafy Dublin if he so much as heard there was a trailer being set up for a homecoming, it's interesting that Shane Ross didn't mention the very best of Ireland in 2019.

So let's compare and analyse this.

In 2018, the Irish hockey team did incredibly well to reach a World Cup final but they did it the easy way. They failed to beat a team in the top six on the planet, and in the knock-out phase were fortunate enough to draw India and 11th ranked Spain and beat both on penalties. This caused Ross to chuck hundreds of thousands more at a relatively niche sport.

In another niche sport in 2019, Carlow's Steve Lennon and Limerick's William O'Connor reached a World Cup final and did it the hardest of ways. They beat top-ranked England with Rob Cross and Michael Smith, and then put out the fourth-ranked Netherlands with Michael van Gerwen and Jermaine Wattimena in the most unlikely of runs.

It was met with silence.

There's no place for darts in this elitist Ireland of course.

The pub, after all, is a place to hush people daring to converse during conversions and talk during penalties.

MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR - SHANE LOWRY

Shane Lowry kisses the Claret Jug after winning the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Portrush, Co Antrim. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

This is troubling for those of us who don't particularly like golf.

It's troubling for those of us who think he should have called out those normalising and playing with Donald Trump.

It's troubling for a relatively wealthy man who rocked up in Saudi Arabia. And it's troubling for those of us who believe that being a lovable lad from Offaly is not an excuse for all this.

Therefore history might have different opinions. But it'll also say he won the Open.

Credit where it's due.

FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR - KATIE TAYLOR

Katie Taylor celebrates following her WBO Women's Super-Lightweight World title fight against Christina Linardatou at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

This is troubling for those of us who warned she had no real opposition.

It's troubling for those of us who pointed out that while she may have so much going for her, those across the canvas were coming from day jobs where their real dedication and time consumption lay.

It's troubling for those of us who said that her win over a Belgian train guard was questionable at best. And it's troubling when we think that to merely to make the top 50 in the men's game is more difficult than getting a title shot on the female side of the sport.

But she is a two-weight champion and has done so while keeping dedication and humility at the highest of levels.

Credit where it's due.

MANAGER OF THE YEAR - JIM GAVIN

Jim Gavin stepped down as Dublin manager after seven seasons in charge. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Yes, yes, we know you'll start shouting about past columns and this being hypocritical but stick with us for the gong is not being handed over for the five-in-a-row. After all, if Pep Guardiola and Manchester City won the Championship each year we'd laugh about it.

No, this is for Gavin's true achievement which involved year-after-year working the crowds with his words about level playing fields after 20 point wins; with his words about how some poor fodder his team had just sent back to the dark ages were growing each season and are a serious threat; with his words about money not being able to kick a point over the bar as if sports science is pseudo-science; with his words about Dublin not getting the credit they deserve.

He got the GAA onside, he got presenters and pundits from Cahill to Brolly onside, and he got those paying to watch their own county being obliterated onside as they believed this wasn't some massive fix. That is some going.

What best sums it up is that in seven years, he played two away championship games, one of which was a dead rubber. And all the while he kept a straight face.

Incredible stuff. An incredible effort. An incredible achievement.

THE KNIFE IN THE BACK TROPHY BROUGHT TO YOU BY MARCUS JUNIUS BRUTUS (NOT THE BRAZILIAN FOOTBALLER) - THE IRISH RUGBY SET-UP

Former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

We hate to say we told you so but another limp effort at a World Cup - that hilariously included the notion that Japan were suddenly a top team - was predictable to anyone not lost to dangerous delusion and farcical fanaticism.

The rounding on Joe Schmidt was less predictable though, to the point he'll know head off onto the well-paid corporate speaking circuit to use meaningless business language to nodding rooms while pulling the shanks from his spine.

His record was overrated but he's still a genuinely nice man and yet there was a queue from within Irish rugby to suddenly blame it all on him. If you learn from your mistakes, don't expect better from Ireland down the line as according to many they did nothing wrong.

This was all on very ordinary Joe.

THE KIM KARDASHIAN CUP FOR SOMEHOW STAYING RELEVANT - CONOR McGREGOR

Conor McGregor arriving at the CCJ in Dublin. Pic Steve Humphreys. 11th October 2019

Another year and again not so much as a single fight.

Is it even right to call him a sportsman anymore? In fact it's now well over three years since he actually walked off the canvas a winner but if the back pages won't do it, the front will.

Smashing phones in Florida. Punching old men in Dublin.

All publicity is good publicity? For a man that tore up so many scripts, that adage might be next.

THE JESUS CHRIST/DONALD TRUMP AWARD FOR MARTYRDOM - SHARED BY MANCHESTER CITY'S BACKERS AND THE QATARI WORLD CUP ORGANISERS

The soccer world cup is coming to Qatar in 2022

If there's one way to break bread and stop an ongoing conflict, it's to get the crowd from Abu Dhabi onto a stage and hoist some silverware together with their very near neighbours. Make love, not war, and all that.

Anyway, on the one hand you've got a club whose chairman, owner, money man and a director all have ties to a war in Yemen that has starved 70,000 children to death, paid death squads in bin bags full of cash, and built secret prisons to torture enemies, and here they were complaining about the harsh treatment of their purchased football victories.

On the other hand you'd Nasser Khater, the CEO of the 2022 World Cup popping up for a public relations interview on CNN.

A man over a show that has been built on migrant workers stripped of passports, held in prison-style camps, forced to work in the most brutal conditions, and a man who can't even be sure how many of them have died so he can get his stadia, came out and said he'd been surprised by the level and the severity of the criticism it was receiving.

Poor diddums.

What's next? As we sell our sporting souls to Saudi Arabia, the liberal media will probably have some issue with dragging journalists into embassies and hacking them to pieces with bone saws before dissolving them in lime.

Snowflakes.

OVERSEAS AWARD - FLAMENGO

Fans hold hands as they pray at the Flamengo club training complex in Rio de Janeiro (Leo Correa/AP)

You'll certainly have seen them in the World Club final; you likely saw them capture the Libertadores; you may even have seen them tear through the Brazil league before packed Maracanas, playing the sort of scintillating football we used to associate with their homeland.

And why wouldn't they? After all, they went on the mother of all spending sprees to begin the year, breaking the national transfer record when bringing in once-Liverpool target Giorgian De Arrascaeta from Cruzeiro, Bruno Henrique from Santos, Rafinha back from Bayern Munich, Gerson from Roma, Gabigol from Inter Milan, Filipe Luis from Atletico Madrid.

Of course what's gotten little coverage across their victories has been the fire at their training centre that burnt to death 10 academy children.

Their dorm was illegal, having been repeatedly refused planning permission and city records say it should have been just a car park.

With the club in supposed mourning, the president at the time refused to so much as meet with family members as he was otherwise engaged, and since then they've fought every step of the way so they wouldn't have to pay even the most tiny amounts of compensation.

The club's income for the year will be over €150m, and yet when a judge said they should pay a €2,200 per year pension to the 10 families, they baulked. They're appealing it now.

They'll leave this year and be called heroes though.

HALL OF FAME AWARD - KOH SAMUI CUP VICTORS

Koh Samui

Some will laugh, but we shall chalk that down to begrudgery, negativity and jealousy.

After all, if we've learnt anything in 2019 it's that when anyone critiques your favourite team or your favourite athlete in anything other than pandering terms, that's the reason.

So ignore the sneers and bitterness for Ste, Dave, Jonny, Andrew and Mark pulled it out of the bag. As they put it themselves: "Men just bleeding blue and white, lift, right and centre."

To think there are those out there who worry about the future.

Our leads of tomorrow. Our sporting stars of tomorrow.

Absolutely sending it.

Online Editors