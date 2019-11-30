John Aldridge: 'This title race is a long way from being over and Liverpool's display at Anfield confirmed as much'

A quite magnificent performance from Virgil van Dijk at both ends of the pitch should precede him being handed the Ballon d’Or trophy as the best player in world football in a few days’ time, but he was one of the few Liverpool players who hit the heights.

A red card for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson in the final stages of the game was followed by a Lewis Dunk goal for an impressive Brighton side and you could feel the tension around Anfield as the visitors pushed for a late equaliser.

With Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino horribly off the pace for Liverpool and replaced by Klopp in the second half, the relief around the stadium when my least favourite referee Martin Atkinson blew his final whistle said all you needed to know about this victory.

Once again, it was not pretty, but this latest win is in the book now on a day when so many of Klopp’s players were not at the races.

What they are doing this season is finding different ways to win matches, with Trent Alexander-Arnold putting in magnificent crosses for Van Dijk to score his goals to leave the chasing pack deflated once more.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - November 30, 2019 Brighton & Hove Albion's Aaron Connolly in action with Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Somehow, Liverpool keep winning and I’m starting to wonder how they are doing it week-after-week.

This win was all about good old fashioned English football, with set-pieces earning them three points on a day when they probably didn’t deserve them.

Alexander-Arnold puts in some fantastic crosses from set-pieces and it has become another valuable string to Liverpool’s bow, with Van Dijk a real threat with his power in the air.

Plus points from the win were not easy to find aside from Van Dijk’s brilliance, with Jordan Henderson doing a decent job in midfield and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain confirming he is a great option to have on the bench with a fine performance.

Aside from those three, Liverpool were poor and Brighton could easily have come away with something as they mixed it with the title favourites in impressive fashion.

Young Ireland striker Aaron Connolly caught my eye as he got a chance to take on Van Dijk on the big Anfield stage.

Connolly made his senior international debut a few weeks back and his movement was impressive as he gave everything to the cause, despite getting limited service from a Brighton side that were pinned back in their own half for long periods.

He doesn’t look like a natural goal scorer to me, but he is a talented youngster who will be a useful asset for Ireland to have moving forward in an area of the team that we have struggled with since Robbie Keane’s retirement.

Occasions like this one will help Connolly’s development and he will see the level he needs to get to if he wants to reach the very top, which is the benchmark Liverpool are setting right now.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - November 30, 2019 Liverpool's Adrian

Klopp and his players can’t worry too much about Manchester City and they did well to take their chance to extend their lead at the top because that Jonjo Shelvey equaliser for Newcastle put a little bit of extra pressure on them ahead of kick-off.

What this Liverpool side have got that is different to last season is a winning mentality and a belief that comes from their Champions League win last June, but Brighton gave them some problems and other teams will look at the game and take encouragement from it.

Liverpool will slip up if they turn in performances like they did and I’m not just looking at Manchester City as title rivals at this point.

Leicester’s form has to be respected and I fully expect them to beat Everton today and ensure Liverpool’s lead at the top remains at just eight points.

Anyone who suggests the title race is over on December 1st needs to be careful because you could see the tension creeping into Liverpool’s players and it was felt in the stands at Anfield as Brighton pushed for a point in the final minutes.

Substitute keeper Adrian showed he was nervous as he dropped the ball to almost hand Brighton a late equaliser and if they are feeling the tension now, wait until we get into the final furlong of the season when that glistening Premier League trophy comes into sight.

This title race is a long way from being over and anyone who witnessed Liverpool’s nervous performance at Anfield will confirm as much.

