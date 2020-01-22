John Aldridge: 'Solskjaer must go and Pochettino needs to step in to stop Manchester United rot'
Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher went at it on Sky Sports last Sunday as they discussed what should happen next to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and I have to agree with Jamie.
I always got on great with Roy when we played together for Ireland and have a lot of respect for him. Keane is a compelling TV pundit and offers up some really interesting views, but I can't agree with his suggestion that Solskjaer should be given another year in one of the biggest jobs in world football.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
While he is a nice fellow and speaks well in interviews, Solskjaer does not have the experience to cope with a job of that scale and United will continue to go backwards with him in the hot seat.
They might stagger through the end of the season with him, but I think they should already be considering a move to put Mauricio Pochettino in position.
United are light years behind the sides at the top of the table and having been in the job for more than a year, Solskjaer has done nothing to improve a team that is so far behind Liverpool it became embarrassing for them long ago.
Solskjaer is not the man to lead United’s revival, but all Liverpool fans will be quite happy to see him remain as long as possible as it will ensure United fall further and further behind with each passing week.
Online Editors
Related Content
- John Aldridge: 'Liverpool's time is here at last, with the misery Manchester United are living through simply adding to the joy'
- 'Some people forget he's only 17' - Jack Byrne urges Troy Parrott to remain patient over 'difficult situation'
- Super agents have their say on futures of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba
- Celtic sign Ivorian midfielder Ismaila Soro in £2million deal from Israeli club
- 'Each and every one of us didn't perform'- No excuses from James McCarthy after Saints defeat
- Sting in the tail for Hornets as Mings strikes late to lift Villa