John Aldridge: 'Luck may be a decisive factor in a game that rarely follows a script'

Put the names of the two sets of players who will contest tomorrow’s Champions League final side by side and it’s clear that Liverpool have the advantage over Tottenham — but that doesn’t mean they will end up as European champions in Madrid.

You could also suggest that Liverpool deserve a trophy after pushing Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title race and going so close in cup finals over the last couple of seasons, yet all that will count for nothing when the whistle blows and the biggest club game of them all gets underway.

Nerves will play a part, passion will be an influencer and in the end, luck may be a decisive factor in a game that rarely follows a script and is often decided by a twist of the unexpected.

When I was writing my preview of last season’s Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, I was coming up with reasons why my old club might win and what scenarios could occur during the game in Kiev.

But none of us could have predicted the horrible errors by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius that decided the match and handed Real Madrid victory on a plate.

That could happen again on Saturday evening, with one big mistake from a goalkeeper or defender likely to be costly in a game that I expect to be close from the first minute to the last.

Compare the two teams doing battle and you would think that Liverpool are favourites, with Klopp’s men losing just once in the Premier League this season and Spurs losing 13 times, although still managing to finish in the top four.

I would say Alisson Becker is a more reliable ‘keeper than Tottenham's Hugo Lloris; Liverpool have more quality in their back four; they are stronger in midfield and their front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane can tear any team apart on their day.

Yet Tottenham have real quality in their ranks and they showed in the 2-1 defeat at Anfield in late March that they can be a real threat to Liverpool in this final.

Harry Kane is on the way back to full fitness, Christian Eriksen is a classy player in midfield and for me, the two big threats to Liverpool will be their semi-final hat-trick hero Lucas Moura and Son Heung-Min in the wide positions.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talks to the players during training: Photo: REUTERS/Susana Vera

Moura and Son would be great to have in the Liverpool squad as they have the qualities of players who would fit into a Klopp team, with their pace and trickery needing to be kept in check on Saturday.

What Tottenham cannot afford to do is pick too many attacking players and if Kane starts up front and Son and Moura are playing in behind him, I can’t see Eriksen and Dele Alli starting as well.

That would be five attack-minded players against a Liverpool side that have a history of scoring goals aplenty against teams that are too ambitious against them, so I’d expect Pochettino to be a little more cautious.

I also expect Victor Wanyama or Eric Dier to slot in alongside Moussa Sissoko in his midfield with Liverpool’s three of captain Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and either Fabinho or James Milner capable of dominating opponents in that area of the field.

Liverpool will also expect to get some joy attacking the Tottenham full-backs, with Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose prone to errors when the pressure is applied.

The same doubts hover over their 'keeper Lloris, who served up a howling error to hand Liverpool a win in the Premier League game at Anfield a few weeks back and you wonder whether that will be on his mind in Madrid.

Despite my negativity towards aspects of the Tottenham side, I have a lot of respect for them and they have proved that they can beat anyone on their day in a competition that has seen them produce some miracles this season.

Their battling point at the Nou Camp to get through the group stages was impressive and they followed that up with a win against Manchester City which came after a truly incredible game in the second leg.

Then their achievement of coming from three goals down to beat Ajax in incredible fashion in the semi-final was legendary stuff, as they had a moment comparable to Liverpool’s miracle comeback in the 2005 Champions League final.

After all that, Tottenham may feel destiny is on their side in this competition, given everything that has happened for them so far and we have seen stories like that in football's past. However, I don’t buy into that theory.

If Liverpool are at their best, they should beat Tottenham in tomorrow's Champions League final and yet there will be plenty of frayed nerves before and during the match before we find out who gets their hands on the biggest trophy in club football.

Liverpool fans arrive in Madrid ahead of the final. Photo: REUTERS/Juan Medina

