John Aldridge: 'Liverpool v United - A rivalry, a hatred and a bitterness that runs deeper than any other'

Thirty years have passed since Liverpool last won the league title and those agonising three decades were made all the more painful as United won trophy after trophy with left Liverpool trailing in their wake - at least in terms of Premier League titles.

Now the roles are reversed and Liverpool get their chance to confirm as much in a match that stirs the emotion like no other for the two biggest clubs in English football.

Chelsea and Manchester City may have bought their way to a few titles over the last two decades. Yet they cannot purchase the stature of the two clubs doing battle at Anfield on Sunday, as that can only come when you have a history to back up your status.

As a Liverpool man, the games against United have always mattered more than any other, and while the matches with Everton have always been significant and the Manchester City clashes have grown in importance in recent years, this is the fixture you look out for every year.

Alex Ferguson with current United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

A win against United will always be worth more than three points as this is a rivalry, a hatred and a bitterness than runs deeper than any other.

The cities of Liverpool and Manchester have long battled to be kings of northern England and a big part of the power struggle has been played out between their two top football teams.

And whatever the league table says right now, that will be Liverpool and United for decades to come.

The two clubs are moving in very different directions right now on and off the pitch, with the release of the latest football ‘rich list’ last Tuesday highlighting Liverpool’s emergence as a beast in the commercial world under the club’s current owners.

The huge prize money and TV revenue on offer for English clubs making good progress in the Champions League is one reason why Liverpool are now generating revenues that may soon overtake United, with the huge new stand bringing in extra revenue at every home game and a much more professional marketing department helping to bolster the club's financial strength.

Another big difference between the two clubs is the owners, with Liverpool getting Americans who have the best interests of the club at heart and want them to succeed on the pitch in a bid to generate finances off it.

Liverpool principal owner John W Henry

Principles before profit; that's the ethos of the Fenway Sports Group, and it has served Liverpool well since they assumed control of the club.

Meanwhile, United's US owners seem to be more interested in making money than winning trophies.

As a result Liverpool are riding high at the top of the Premier League and United are wondering when they will get back into the Champions League.

Finances aside, the management of the football side of the business has also been hugely contrasting in the last few years, with Liverpool’s stable leadership under Jurgen Klopp reaping huge rewards at a time when United have had a chaotic approach led by their executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

While Liverpool have used the transfer market effectively to sign players like Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk in recent years, United have wasted millions on second-rate performers who have done little to boost their performances on the field and may well have been signed thanks to their appeal on social media or their marketability.

Paul Pogba is an example of a footballer who United knew came with a lot of baggage, but they went through with the deal and it has backfired badly.

I can’t imagine Liverpool signing a high-maintenance player like Pogba on Klopp’s watch.

However that’s the difference between a club with a clear strategy and one trying and failing to recover from a fall from grace following Alex Ferguson’s retirement from the game in 2013.

The end result is Liverpool have opened up a huge advantage on United on several fronts, and such is the gap between the two clubs now that it will take many years for the red half of Manchester to fight back.

Curiously, a pretty average United remain the only side in English football to take any points off Liverpool in the Premier League this season, with the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in October a day when Klopp’s side failed to find a solution to a team playing with a defensive mindset.

Daniel James and Marcus Rashford could cause problems for Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)

I would expect United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to play with caution at Anfield today, and the only threat I see to Liverpool’s unbeaten record in the Premier League might come from the in-form Marcus Rashford - if he's fit. And don't rule out a miracle comeback to allow Rashford to do just that.

Young Daniel James could also be a threat to the Liverpool backline if he gets in behind them, as I think he is a bit of diver who will be trying to win penalties if anyone goes near him today.

Yet it’s hard to see a flaky United defence keeping a clean sheet at Anfield as Liverpool go in search of win No 21 in a season that is seeing them set incredible records with each passing week.

Their lead at the top of the Premier League is commanding, but I would expect United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to play with caution at Anfield today, especially if Rashford cannot play.

At the moment, it’s hard to see Liverpool surrendering their position as title favourites, but we have all watched this game for long enough to appreciate one bad afternoon can derail a season, especially if injuries come into play to key players.

Sunday represents another chance for Liverpool to confirm the shifting balance of power in English football.

The symbolism of them taking another huge step towards the Premier League title by beating Manchester United today would not be lost on anyone.

Online Editors