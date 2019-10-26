John Aldridge: 'Klopp needs to tweak his trusted big-game formula for clash with Tottenham'

The Liverpool manager tends to go with three enforcers in the midfield for clashes against the handful of opponents that can cause his side problems, with Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum battling it out for the three spots in his engine room.

Yet I feel the outstanding performance of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the Champions League win against Genk on Wednesday night should earn him a place in team today.

Oxlade-Chamberlain and Adam Lallana have emerged as unlikely heroes for Liverpool in the last week, with the latter scoring a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United last Sunday and the former turning on the style out in Belgium with a couple of wonderful goals.

You cannot fault Klopp’s first-choice midfielders as they played a big role in the club being crowned as European champions for a sixth time last May. However, there is a case to suggest they lack a little creativity at times.

A player like Oxlade-Chamberlain can provide a link between the midfield and the attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. Yet Klopp may see it as risky to go with such an attacking line-up against a dangerous Tottenham side.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) and Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino (right). Photo: Peter Byrne/PA

I know they have started the season horribly, and it may be that they are suffering a hangover from their Champions League final defeat against Liverpool back in June, but Spurs will be a threat at today.

They were the best visiting team we saw at Anfield last season.

Their attacking unit is capable of testing the best of defences when they are motoring and Klopp will be fully aware of the threat they pose.

What Liverpool have on their side is a confidence level that is sadly lacking for their opponents this afternoon.

Spurs have failed to win away from home in the Premier League since January and have lost far too many games over the course of 2019. Something is not right at Tottenham, because we know they have a top manager and some fine players.

However, it looks like there are a few problems in the camp, and when you have issues of that variety and combine them with poor results, it’s a recipe for disaster.

This is a massive game for both sides today, but especially for Tottenham because a defeat at Anfield will puncture any momentum they may feel they have after their 5-0 win against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League last Tuesday.

If Liverpool can get the first goal today, there is every chance Tottenham will crumble as their confidence must be fragile after all that has gone on in the last few weeks.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min. REUTERS/David Klein

From a Tottenham perspective, they will look at this game as the ideal opportunity to change the mood around the club and confirm that their slump is over.

You look at a team that could feature Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura, Son Heung-min and Harry Kane and there is no way they should be struggling to beat sides like Brighton and Watford, who have taken points off them in recent weeks.

What Liverpool have managed to do in the last few months is turn themselves into a team that can win when they are not at their best, and that is a quality Tottenham have yet to master - a vital art if you want to be a great football team.

Yet all is not perfect at Liverpool either, and even though they won with plenty to spare in Belgium on Wednesday it was not Liverpool at their finest.

Scoring four goals away from home in the Champions League is always a good effort, but Liverpool are not firing on all cylinders at the moment as they are struggling to play at the peak of their powers for a full 90 minutes.

I was out in Genk to watch the game live and the brilliance this team has in its locker only appeared in flashes, with the four goals they scored evidence of what this team can offer.

My concern for Liverpool at the moment would be defensively, as they are struggling to keep clean sheets.

It is something the manager must address as eventually it will trip Liverpool up as they pursue the long-sought Premier League title.

Tottenham have the players in their ranks who have the ability to expose those flaws.

But I fancy Liverpool to find a way to win today in what should be a more entertaining match than these two sides offered up in the Champions League final.

Online Editors