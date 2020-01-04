John Aldridge: 'For one season only, Liverpool fans might just accept a defeat against Everton in the FA Cup'

For one season only, Liverpool fans might just accept a defeat against Everton in the FA Cup third-round tie at Anfield.

There are bigger fish to fry.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he will play some young players in this afternoon’s game at Anfield and will open a door for an Everton side that will view this game as a Cup Final.

If they could pick up their first win at Anfield this century, we would never hear the end of it from the blue half of Merseyside, but Klopp would not be criticised by Liverpool fans as they know what we should all be aiming for in the next few months.

Carlo Ancelotti will be aiming for another win over Liverpool. Photo: Reuters/Andrew Yates

Winning the Premier League title and ending the 30 years of waiting for that trophy has to be the priority, and while some may say it is in the bag after Liverpool opened up a 13-point lead at the top with another comfortable win against Sheffield United on Thursday night, I’d guard against such complacency.

There is no doubt that this Liverpool team is very special and to win 19 games and draw one from their first 20 Premier League matches this season is beyond exceptional.

You run out of superlatives to describe what Klopp and his players are doing and you can see players growing in confidence as each win is put on the board in a season that will hopefully end in triumph.

Alisson has been a giant in goal and does what he needs to do when called up, while Joe Gomez is emerging as the best partner for Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the defence.

Gini Wijnaldum was outstanding against Sheffield United and the same goes for Jordan Henderson, who has been quite magnificent in the last month as he has answered all of those who questioned whether he should be Liverpool captain.

Roberto Firmino’s form is still a concern as has not scored a Premier League goal at Anfield since opening the scoring against Tottenham on March 31 last year, and you can see that his confidence has been affected as a result.

Roberto Firmino (r) has not scored a Premier League goal at Anfield since March last year

Yet Liverpool are playing well enough to cover up their Firmino problem, with Mohamed Salah and the brilliant Sadio Mane firing enough goals to keep the title challenge on track.

These are exciting times for Liverpool, and if an annoying defeat is part of a story that ends with Premier League and possibly Champions League success, no-one will remember it.

Of course, Everton will head into the game with a very different attitude, but I’d argue there is more pressure on them if Klopp does as he has suggested and picks some kids for this cup tie.

This is a Cup Final for them, as it always is when they play at Anfield, but they know they are light years behind Liverpool if this was a straight battle between the two first teams.

Only last month, Liverpool smashed Everton 5-2 on a night when Klopp rested Henderson, Salah and Firmino, and if they were to go down to a similar defeat against an even weaker line-up, it would be hard on the blue half of Merseyside.

Carlo Ancelotti was a bold managerial appointment for Everton last month and his Napoli side gave Liverpool more trouble than most teams over the last couple of years.

Yet he has a big job on his hands at Goodison Park as they are several years away from challenging for the game's big-hitters.

That’s why I say the pressure is on them to deliver this afternoon, as domestic cups are their only realistic route to trophy success for the foreseeable future and it would be embarrassing for them to get a beating from Liverpool’s second string.

Liverpool's Adam Lallana. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

I can see Adrian playing in goal, some youthful performers getting a chance in the defensive line, with Adam Lallana and Divock Origi among the experienced back-up players likely to start.

Because it’s Everton, I’d imagine Klopp will have some of his big-hitters on the bench to come and rescue the game if needed, but we have to honest here and admit this tie and the FA Cup is not as significant as it was in my days as a player.

Back in the 1980s, getting to the FA Cup Final was arguably a bigger ambition than winning the old First Division title, and while I was fortunate enough to win both with Liverpool, the big day at Wembley in May was the ultimate destination for all players to aim for.

Now, the FA Cup is viewed as the third or even fourth priority for the top clubs in England and they target Premier League glory, top four finishes and progress in the Champions League ahead of a domestic cup win.

That’s a shame in my eyes as winning trophies should be what this game should all about, but the managers at the top clubs need to keep their paymasters happy and winning the FA Cup or the Carabao Cup is not top of their agenda any more.

Klopp and the team he sends into battle will want to beat Everton, of course they will, but they would rather collect three points in a tricky away game at Tottenham next weekend and also beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League next month.

They are the games that really matter for a Liverpool team dreaming big in this New Year and while Everton might claim the bragging rights for a few minutes if they win at Anfield, they are not in the mix for real glory right now.

