Joe Brolly: 'The contrast between champions and Mayo was ruthlessly demonstrated by the Dubs'

He was on the telly for the game on Saturday night. Moran started playing for Mayo as a 19-year-old in 2003 and retired last year after 17 years, during which time the price of bananas has more than quadrupled.

Mayo started the game in a hurry, buoyed by their passionate supporters, but hurrying is not the same as winning and by half-time the game was gone from them.

In that first period, when they were dominant, they kicked five very bad wides and put two into the goalkeeper's hands.

This sort of panicky shooting spreads panic and is the opposite of the composure required to succeed at this level.

Michael Plunkett of Mayo in action against Dan O'Brien of Dublin during the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 2 match in Castlebar

Their defending had been very good, with Oisín Mullin and Pádraig O'Hora (who I wasn't surprised to hear is an MMA fighter) dominant in the full-back line.

Rob Hennelly's kick-outs were flawless in that first half and the midfield contest was even.

None of this matters if chances are not taken and when Dublin drew level on the half-time whistle at 0-5 to 0-5, we knew what was coming.

Barry Cassidy must have seen something that no one else did when he sent off Jordan Flynn in the 14th minute.

The TV replays showed it was a high open hand that brushed against John Small's face.

John, who could get a job as a stuntman in a boxing movie, slumped to the ground holding his face but even so, the referee's decision was rash and wrong.

It was a very disappointing event and it spoiled the rest of the game.

Dublin were now able to aim all their kick-outs at the spare man and they expertly used the extra time and space they had for the remainder of the game.

The contrast between champions (who are always dead-eyed killers) and Mayo was ruthlessly demonstrated by the Dubs in the third quarter.

When Mayo had been on top in the first quarter they squandered their chances. When Dublin were on top in the third quarter they kicked 1-3 to Mayo's 0-0, with no wides.

They dismantled Hennelly's kick-outs and by the 50th minute the score was 1-8 to 0-5 and it was only a matter of how much.

In the 53rd minute, Hennelly rose to catch a straightforward high ball on his line, then had one of his malfunctions, dropping it on the line and almost scoring an own goal.

He has the physical gifts but not the mental strength required to keep goal at this level and it is a mystery how he can be selected ahead of David Clarke.

Mayo managed only three points in the second half, two of those from close-in frees.

Andy Moran repeatedly emphasised the positives for Mayo afterwards but Andy is an immensely optimistic man who makes Deepak Chopra look like a manic depressive.

The truth is that they were amateurish and panicky, for the second week in a row.

Last week, they managed an outrageous draw with Donegal courtesy of a fluked goal in the first half and a deflected goal with the last kick of the game.

This week, Dublin beat them easily, very easily, the second-half scoreline of 1-6 to 0-3 coming with the Dubs going through the motions.

They had some beautiful moments. That 1-3 after half-time was of the highest order, great scores coming from blindingly quick, intricate team moves.

Dean Rock's flicked goal was like a magical drop shot by Federer at the net but the high point was Brian Howard’s stunning catch against Aidan O’Shea.

Big Aidan looked dangerous when he went to full-forward and gave Mayo a focal point, but this is going to take a lot of time and effort to get right and needs to worked on endlessly in training.

When Armagh won the All-Ireland under Joe Kernan, it was based on high ball being kicked in to Steven McDonnell and Ronan Clarke, with the two boys playing off each other’s shoulders and Oisín McConville hovering as well.

When Joe retired, he was asked why he had never developed a plan B. He said: "It took us three years to get plan A right."

Dessie Farrell said afterwards that "any day you come to Mayo and get two points is a good day" which is a bit rich given that it is eight years since Mayo last beat Dublin here and they have not beaten the Dubs in their last 16 games in league and championship.

Dessie's remark reminded me of Vitas Gerulaitis' great line after he beat Jimmy Connors. Connors, then world number one, had beaten him in their previous 16 meetings.

At the press conference afterwards, Vitas said: "Nobody, and I mean nobody, beats Vitas Gerulaitis 17 times in a row."

Online Editors