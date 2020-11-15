| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

James Horan can take inspiration from Joe Biden's perseverance and make Mayo great again

David Brady

James Horan has to be admired for how he has tried to restructure his Mayo team. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile Expand

Close

James Horan has to be admired for how he has tried to restructure his Mayo team. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

James Horan has to be admired for how he has tried to restructure his Mayo team. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

James Horan has to be admired for how he has tried to restructure his Mayo team. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

THE lockdown has been kind to Mayo in some ways. We have a new favourite son in the form of US President-elect Joe Biden.

Willie Joe Biden, as he is more commonly referred too around north Mayo, is one of our own. And like many emigrants he has not shown the white feather in terms of his ancestral home.

He knows how much the GAA and the search for the Sam Maguire Cup means to Mayo people. Indeed, his own life is a mirror image of Mayo’s football journey.

Related Content

Donegal manager Declan Bonner. Photo: Sportsfile

Gaelic Football Premium

Joe Brolly Opinion Fearless Donegal have emerged as a serious threat to Dublin's crown - every part of their game plan is sound

It is a fact widely known that Kieran McGeeney's teams do not perform in championship. This tradition continued at Breffni Park yesterday, with Donegal playing a virtually perfect game. Last year against Mayo in the winner-takes-all Super 8 finale, this young Donegal team wilted, leaving Michael Murphy to soldier alone. A few weeks later I was chatting to Michael at Croke Park, where he was forlornly watching the semi-final. "The young boys couldn't cope," I said. He didn't say anything. Just shook his head sadly.
Privacy