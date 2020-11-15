THE lockdown has been kind to Mayo in some ways. We have a new favourite son in the form of US President-elect Joe Biden.

Willie Joe Biden, as he is more commonly referred too around north Mayo, is one of our own. And like many emigrants he has not shown the white feather in terms of his ancestral home.

He knows how much the GAA and the search for the Sam Maguire Cup means to Mayo people. Indeed, his own life is a mirror image of Mayo’s football journey.

Personal heartbreak and setbacks never diminished his enthusiasm. He kept going and, like Mayo, even when he failed, he didn’t allow it diminish his desire. Rest assured he will be following Mayo’s progress in the championship.

Momentum is usually everything – though it doesn’t apply when it’s Mayo versus Galway. The script has been so varied over the years that anything can happen – and more often than not it has.

Red cards have been a regular features of recent clashes. The O’Connor brothers Cillian and Diarmuid, Keith Higgins, and Paul Conroy have all seen red in these derby encounters.

Padraic Joyce’s team may be undercooked and lacking in championship preparation, but he lit a flame under his players when he said the team’s performance against Mayo ‘was the most embarrassing day of his career.’

Read More

Superior strength and conditioning are a vital element in the make-up of a top-class inter-county side.

On the other hand, passion cannot be trained or created on false pretences. Galway will be passionate today because there is nothing that brings out pride more in their players than taking on Mayo in a knockout championship game on home soil.

Knockout football seems to be something this Mayo side thrive on. We witnessed it since their last Connacht final appearance in 2015. We saw the best of them when everything was on the line in the All-Ireland qualifiers. It seemed to refocus their minds.

Youth and form is the future according to James Horan and he has put his faith in new kids on the block in the form of Oisín Mullin , Tommy Conroy and Eoghan McLaughlin who so far have excelled.

The virtual disappearance from the first team of stalwarts like Colm Boyle, Keith Higgins, Tom Parsons, Donie Vaughan and Seamus O’Shea indicates the shift from last year’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Dublin. All five players either started or finished that game which ended in a ten-point loss. It was a reality check for everyone.

Galway received the same reality check four weeks ago when they were steamrolled in the league by Mayo. The Tribesmen were looking to continue where they left off prior to lockdown last March, when they were in super form. Nobody envisaged them being on the receiving end of a 15-point drubbing from their arch-rivals.

Remember though it was a very much a depleted Galway team that took the field and then they lost two key players, Damien Comer and Johnny Duane, through injury in the early stages.

Crucially their playmaker Shane Walsh was missing and Galway struggle without him, just as Mayo are a different side when Cillian O’Connor is not playing.

The over dependence on Walsh and O’Connor – not just from frees but general play too – means they are irreplaceable. Neither side will be a contender for silverware without them.

Galway have a goalkeeping conundrum to sort out as Padraic Joyce struggles to find a reliable, consistent and influential goalkeeper. Bernard Power (inset), Conor Gleeson and Ruairí Lavelle have all tried to add the correct level of balance between a net minder and a kick-out expert. The failure to find the consistency has not helped them develop a synergy between the restart and their teammates.

Rivals

It does not matter what you predict in the future, you always have to remember the past. In the last four years each time there has been a championship encounter between these great rivals there has only been one score or kick of the ball between them.

They might seem unevenly matched on form and momentum but that won’t be sufficient to win a Connacht final.

Like the US Presidential election the team that secured most points is declared the winner and gets the bragging rights for the next 12 months.

Don’t be surprised if we see a penalty shoot-out. Anything can happen between Mayo and Galway in championship football.

But James Horan and his new blend have the opportunity and ability to make Mayo great again.