Jack Grealish may regret not staying with Ireland but if he wants to leave Villa it's up to him to make a move

Paul McGrath

Skipper Jack Grealish kept Aston Villa in the Premier League (Justin Setterfield/PA)

Skipper Jack Grealish kept Aston Villa in the Premier League (Justin Setterfield/PA)

Aston Villa are right back where they were in August 2010 when Martin O’Neill walked away as manager because the then club owner Randy Lerner wouldn’t invest in players.

I’m not saying current boss Dean Smith is going to leave because the board won’t back him – but the principle is the same as it was a decade ago. Do you try to kick on and improve, or settle for what you’ve got?

And if Aston Villa settle for what they now have, then let me tell you next May will see them where they have been the last three weeks – scrambling around for Premier League points to stay up and hoping that other results go their way in order to stave off relegation.

