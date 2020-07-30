| 18.4°C Dublin

It's hard to see how the FA Cup can regain the gloss that once brought the nation to a standstill

John Aldridge

John Aldridge celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Everton in the 1989 FA Cup final. Photo: Bob Thomas/Getty Images Expand

John Aldridge celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Everton in the 1989 FA Cup final. Photo: Bob Thomas/Getty Images

The FA Cup final will take place on Saturday and I cannot help but feel a tinge of sadness that this once great occasion has lost so much of its sparkle.

When I look back at my career, a small selection of days stand out as special and while many of them came playing for Ireland under Big Jack, the moments when I got my hands on a medal and added my name to the list of winners were priceless.

Winning the League Cup with Oxford in 1986 was a fantastic achievement, getting my First Division title medal with Liverpool in the 1987/88 season and winning the FA Cup a year later are all stand-out moments and yet the priorities have shifted in recent years.

