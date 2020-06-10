| 9.3°C Dublin

It's a bad idea for rugby to pawn its prized assets in the middle of a pandemic

Neil Francis

I think by Christmas it is conceivable that CVC Capital Partners will have bought the game of Rugby Union

Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton has spoken up about player welfare amidst suggestions of a global rugby calendar. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton has spoken up about player welfare amidst suggestions of a global rugby calendar. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton has spoken up about player welfare amidst suggestions of a global rugby calendar. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton has spoken up about player welfare amidst suggestions of a global rugby calendar. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

In the movie 'Trading Places' Louis Winthorpe III (Dan Aykroyd) is a wealthy stockbroker who is sold down the river by the Duke Brothers. He is penniless and out on the streets and ends up haggling in a Philadelphia pawn shop for his watch.

Pawnbroker: Burnt my fingers, man.

Louis: I beg your pardon?

