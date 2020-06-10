It's a bad idea for rugby to pawn its prized assets in the middle of a pandemic

In the movie 'Trading Places' Louis Winthorpe III (Dan Aykroyd) is a wealthy stockbroker who is sold down the river by the Duke Brothers. He is penniless and out on the streets and ends up haggling in a Philadelphia pawn shop for his watch.

Pawnbroker: Burnt my fingers, man.

Louis: I beg your pardon?

Pawnbroker: Man, that watch is so hot, it’s smokin’.

Louis: Hot? Do you mean to imply stolen?

Pawnbroker: I’ll give you 50 bucks for it.

Louis: 50 bucks? No, no, no. This is a Rochefoucauld. The thinnest water-resistant watch in the world. Singularly unique, sculptured in design, hand-crafted in Switzerland, and water-resistant to three atmospheres. This is the sports watch of the ’80s. Six thousand, nine hundred and fifty five dollars retail!

Pawnbroker: You got a receipt?

Louis: Look, it tells time simultaneously in Monte Carlo, Beverley Hills, London, Paris, Rome and Gstaad.

Pawnbroker: In Philadelphia, it’s worth 50 bucks.

Louis: Just give me the money. (Looking in the display case) How much for the gun?

The moral of the story is that you only sell the Rochefoucauld when you really have to.

Throughout human history viruses and epidemics come and go. The human race will recover and the world economy will beat strong again in a much quicker time than you would imagine.

I think selling the Rochefoucauld in the middle of an epidemic is just a bad idea. Why would anyone judge it to be a propitious time to sell or indeed for the other party to buy.

I think by Christmas it is conceivable that CVC Capital Partners will have bought the game of Rugby Union. Not the Pro14, the Premiership or a slice of the Six Nations – the lot! They will control the whole game.

Let somebody administer and propagate the game. CVC will control it. That will include the World Cup, Lions Tours and the Rugby Championship. Once the Rochefoucauld is sold to the Pawnbroker, it will stay in the hands of pawnbrokers.

They may call themselves ‘hedge funds’ or ‘sovereign wealth funds’ or ‘private equity houses’ but they are pawnbrokers. Rugby will never be able to buy itself back because the price will be too high. Remember what they are doing is more than selling their future profits forward. They are selling the game’s heritage.

CVC think it is a good idea to invest in rugby – they think they will make a lot of money for themselves. I think it is a really bad idea to sell it to them.

The price could be north of €10 billion. We can all wear fur coats until the chill realisation hits us that these people do not give a f*** about the game and they will sweat their assets and sell on as soon as the best opportunity comes by.

At this moment in time, Sanzaar and the Six Nations are busy constructing a new global calendar. They tried to do this in 2019 and it didn’t come to pass.

Don't let them kid you – the world is a big place and I just can't comprehend how or why we all need cohesion between the hemispheres. Who is driving the bus here? The southern hemisphere have the flat cap on because their need is greater.

That need is not that they are required to travel to Europe every November to play 'meaningless friendlies' and that rugby requires matches of substance.

The reason they are pushing is because the riches that were promised last year are so enticing that they are prepared to agitate to any degree to get the calendar changed.

Bill Beaumont got through his presidential election by a very slender two votes. The message was clear – change the calendar or we will do it for you.

There are many reasons why a global season will take the wind out of rugby's sails. They are reasonably easy to identify.

Rugby saturation, the geographic spread (rugby is principally a parochial game) and disenfranchisement of the fans through excessive pricing or loss of free to air. Other than that the money will just roll in and all will be good – or will it?

Currently what is being proposed is a start for the northern hemisphere in October. The requirement for this new world league is that the northern hemisphere teams travel south and play three matches.

All fine if you are playing in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne but if it’s a league you have to play the other southern hemisphere sides. There is a 13-hour time difference between Sydney and Buenos Aires.

That is after flying to Sydney, playing a Test match and then moving to somewhere else in the southern hemisphere on three consecutive Saturdays – without the likelihood of any decent warm-up matches.

The northern hemisphere sides then have to fly home and prepare to host three, maybe four competitive league matches at home in November. The winner gets to play the final at a given destination.

Seven Test games in eight weeks and an itinerary that would leave Henry Kissinger breathless. I went into World Rugby’s website to see what they had to say about Player Welfare. They had some gobbledegook about load management, load spike, ceiling loads, floor loads, Borg rating and perceived exertion scale.

Nothing about which hospitals all these players will end up in when just one season of the World League is over. Player welfare as we know is just a sound bite – the players know this only too well.

Player welfare? Wouldn’t it just be typical of these mollycoddled good-for-nothings if they objected to playing all these new games we have organised. The TV rights done, the private equity money in the bank, the match tickets sold and all the commercial sponsors on board and these useless b**tards object to it all.

What is proposed for the international players in October and November is nothing short of murderous. It seems to me that the World League is geared to supersede everything including the Six Nations. Hard to know when they will be able to fit in the World Cup or the Lions Tour.

The argument for moving the Six Nations to March/April is for another day. I don't agree with it nor do I agree with how well structured the southern hemisphere club season will be and how long, unpredictable and unwieldy the new European club season will be.

It seems to me that everything is loaded in favour of the southern hemisphere. CVC will undoubtedly be driving what competitions stay and what go by the wayside. Already people like Bill Sweeney, the CEO of the RFU, has said that he was fine with the Six Nations being moved to April.

The fans? Well, nobody gives a s**te about them. The players think it would be a good idea to move it because the weather might be better. Hmmm! As we speak, there is strong talk of the Lions Tour being moved from June/July to August/September.

Then you get the elite players in their wheelchairs to play the World League in October/November. Think of the money – not the Borg rating!

In 2019, the player representatives including Alun Wyn Jones, Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell made a statement saying that they and the players they represent are totally opposed to what was being proposed.

It is the players – as usual – who will have to deliver on what their commercial paymasters agree. These deals done without the slightest notion of what a physically violent game Rugby Union is.

I would suggest that they voice their opinions before the seal is dry on the contract because I have a feeling it will be too late to stop it after the Bollinger has been popped open.

Gstaad indeed!