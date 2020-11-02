| 5.5°C Dublin

Is Salah a cheat and a diver? No, he's using the laws of the game to his advantage like all top strikers

John Aldridge

It’s not cheating, it’s not diving and anyone who says it is doesn’t understand football

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah goes down in the area after a challenge by West Ham United's Arthur Masuaku resulting in a penalty Expand

Mohamed Salah has come under fire after he made sure he won a penalty in Saturday evening's game against West Ham and there are two sides to this story.

Graeme Souness led the chorus of criticism for Salah as he went down theatrically in the box and made sure the referee knew he had been fouled by Hammers defender Arthur Masuaku.

We cannot say it was a dive because Salah was clearly kicked by his opponent and there is no doubt that it should have been a penalty.

