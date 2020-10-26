The fog is lifting at Liverpool and light is emerging at the end of manager Jurgen Klopp's tunnel.

Virgil van Dijk's injury cast a big cloud over the club and the injustice the way he picked up a season-ending knee injury after his clash with Everton keeper Jordan Pickford left a nasty smell behind.

Yet you look at the results in the Premier League at the weekend and it is now clear that Liverpool can still dare to dream.

I stated in my column last week that Liverpool's grip on the trophy they won so impressively last season was loosened by Van Dijk being sentenced to a lengthy spell on the sidelines and I stand by that statement.

Yet a week on and Liverpool find themselves joint top of the table in a season that doesn't seem to be following any conventional rules.

Expand Close Liverpool's Fabinho in action with Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie during the Premier League clash at Anfield Pool via REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Liverpool's Fabinho in action with Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie during the Premier League clash at Anfield

Liverpool and Manchester City were in a league of their own in the Premier League over the last couple of seasons, but nothing makes sense from what we have seen so far this season.

The absence of fans inside stadiums has to be playing a role in the bizarre results we are seeing week after week, with a top-eight that includes Everton, Aston Villa, Leeds, Southampton and Crystal Palace confirming we are in uncharted territory.

For neutrals, it's interesting to watch matches that have served up loads of goals and plenty of surprise results and I wouldn't be surprised if the top four has a few different clubs in the mix.

We have only played a handful of games so far, but it looks like more teams are showing ambition in the Premier League this season and they still have that attacking approach when they take on the big teams.

Sheffield United came to Anfield on Saturday and had a real go at Liverpool and the plan could have seen them leave with a positive result if they had taken their chances.

VAR is throwing more uncertainty into the season as the madness of the decisions is turning the game into farce, with the penalty given to the Blades against Liverpool a joke that no-one was laughing at.

How could Fabinho be punished for what a appeared to be a clean tackle outside of the box on a night when Manchester United's Harry Maguire got away with a choke hold on Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta?

Expand Close Harry Maguire tussles with Cesar Azpilicueta (Oli Scarff/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Harry Maguire tussles with Cesar Azpilicueta (Oli Scarff/PA)

Answers on a postcard to that question and I don't suspect we will get too many clearly up a mess than is ruining this campaign for too many of us.

We can't be surprised by anything VAR if throwing at us now and it's adding an extra element of madness into a season that has been hard to explain on so many levels so far.

Aside from the VAR mess, City's form has to be a concern to their manager Pep Guardiola.

They have tended to be clinical against the lesser teams in the league and now they are struggling, with the number of games they are playing stretching them to the full.

Sergio Aguero is out for a spell again now with a hamstring problem and they don't look like putting together a nine or ten game winning run that could take them ahead of the pack.

Meanwhile, teams like Leeds and Southampton continue to impress and they look capable of taking points off all the top teams if they continue on their current path.

With Champions League fixtures coming along every week now rather than every two weeks, teams not playing European football could have a small advantage over teams flying all over the continent every week and that is another element changing the dynamic.

The final factor may be that all the teams just have a little bit more belief this season, with the absence of spectators meaning home advantage doesn't matter as much as it normally does.

Read More

I suspect we will get some fans back in stadiums at some point this season and that might help normality return to an extent, but until then I expect to see the madness continuing with crazy results now the norm.

Given all the factors I have mentioned, it's important for Liverpool to make progress in the Champions League as quickly as possible and if they can beat Danish champions FC Midtjylland at Anfield on Tuesday night, they will be well on their way to the last-16.

They were not at their best against Ajax in their opening match, but getting the win was all important and I'd expect more of the same from Klopp's men on Tuesday.

Clearly, they will miss the Anfield roar on a European night and Van Dijk's absence will give Midtjylland hope that they can score goals, but the Liverpool forward line is still firing and they should have too much for their opponents.

If they can keep central defenders Joe Gomez and Joel Matip fit and Fabinho continues to impress at the heart of the defence, they could get to January in decent shape in the Premier League and Champions League as they transfer window opens.

Liverpool are being linked with moves for Schalke defender Ozan Kabak and RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano and I'd expect them to make a move in the January transfer window to bolster central defensive options that already looked likely before Van Dijk's injury.

At least Liverpool fans can now see that all is not lost without their big man at the back as in a campaign when no-one appears to be following the script, the champions are still in the mix to challenge for trophies.