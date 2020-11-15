STEPHEN KENNY must feel like a man who has been presented with a lovely, shiny, silver trophy.

Only to find that this beautiful present that he treasures is full of holes at the bottom and covered in rust inside.

That’s where our Irish football team is right now.

And if today’s game in Wales and Wednesday night’s home match against Bulgaria do not bring a glimmer of a shine to our team, then we are doomed to World Cup failure next year as well, as we will drift into being a third seed for the draw in Amsterdam next month.

These are grim times for Irish football. Every time Stephen assembles a squad, injuries and Covid-19 seem to ravage it.

Two players missed our vital Euro play-off because of a false positive Covid-19 test and his players can’t seem to buy a break at their clubs.

Yes, we’ve young talent. But so has every other country. England had some of their young talent on show at Wembley on Thursday night.

But look at the clubs they are playing for.

Phil Foden is at Manchester City, Mason Mount is with Chelsea.

Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham have spread their wings and gone to Borussia Dortmund and we didn’t see the Manchester United pair, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Gifted

Where are Ireland’s gifted kids? They are with Championship teams or else on the bench at Premier League clubs.

Midfielder Jayson Molumby’s cameo was one of the few bright points on the England debacle last week.

He came on and drove at England, albeit long after the match was settled.

But Jayson can’t get near the Brighton team just now.

And it is Brighton he’s at, not Liverpool or Manchester United.

If lads are good enough, they will get promotion to club first teams.

It is just not happening for enough Irish players right now and so we are condemned to put out international teams full of players from Championship clubs.

Read More

And when you run into a football power like England – with those resources – you get a result like Thursday night’s.

We ought to be grateful it wasn’t a lot more than 3-0, it could have been if England had been a bit more clinical.

I had my say here last month about what Stephen Kenny is trying to do in getting the team to be more comfortable in possession of the ball.

I don’t think it is working for us – and I don’t believe it will work anytime soon.

Playing out from the back will only lead to the concession of more goals to match Finland’s last month.

Especially when we stop playing those Nations League teams ranked around us and instead start to play top teams in the World Cup next year.

I’m not convinced that all of our players have bought into what the manager is trying to do.

There were times at Wembley when players should have been showing for passes and didn’t.

Obviously, it was out of fear of then losing the ball and thus gifting a very fluid English side a chance of a goal.

It takes very strong character, Roy Keane or Ronnie Whelan-type character, for a midfield player to demand the ball in an international match against a top side.

You have to be really confident in your ability to control possession against great players. And I didn’t see that from Ireland last week.

We had two shots on goal in the whole match, dear God.

Fire

There was no fire about Ireland, no desire. We hardly even kicked anyone.

Maybe if Seamus Coleman had been there to provide a bit of leadership. To be fair to Kenny, when John Egan had to quit after a few minutes he had lost half his starting team to injuries and absences of one kind or another.

You can’t be going into a game against a side like England hoping to do well carrying that handicap.

Stephen has had a big job to do over the last two days, picking up this Irish group and getting them ready for Wales today.



Again, he is getting no chance to work with his players on the training ground as Friday will only have been a recovery session and yesterday was just a walk-through at Cardiff City Stadium.

He really has inherited a mess and I don’t see the clouds lifting for our football team any time soon.

We don’t have that creative spark to provide something from midfield, other than a set-piece, and we don’t have a striker.

I mean, for all he worked hard and he was certainly one of the ones who showed for the ball, Adam Idah was our only attacking ploy last Thursday.

Shoot

He’s a teenager who is not playing regularly with his Championship club, Norwich City. And he’s supposed to shoot the lights out at Wembley.

Our struggles in front of the goal make Stephen’s decision to dispense with Robbie Keane’s services from the back-room staff all the more strange.

Is it because Robbie has not been afraid to say that, one day, in the dim and distant future, he would like to be thought of as a coach or manager of sufficient quality, that he too would be given the reins of the national team?