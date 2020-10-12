| 11.2°C Dublin

I'm not a contrary right-wing activist but there has been too much scaremongering in the Covid-19 discussion

Dr Tony Holohan. Picture: Colin Keegan Expand

Dr Tony Holohan. Picture: Colin Keegan

Last weekend we had a very special family occasion. Our daughter Shona got married. Due to the Covid-19 regulations it was a small wedding – not even Shona’s closest friends could attend.

She was due to get married in June but rescheduled it for last Saturday as it was her wish to get married in 2020.

She fulfilled that wish, marrying the love of her life, Liam. We had a great day.

