As I read somewhere yesterday, you would miss the precedented times. We all know that rugby is in trouble and if we were looking for a word to describe what direction the Pro14 is taking, I think the term ‘lurch’ is the best I can come up with.

It is a truly incredible situation where the league last week announced that the fourth-placed and seventh-placed teams in either league — the South African contingent — will no longer be part of the league from this season forward.

My view here is that from the Cheetahs’ and Southern Kings’ points of view this announcement is terminal. Somebody else has determined their fate. The good news is, and this will be confirmed shortly, that the Cape Stormers, Blue Bulls, Gauteng Lions and Natal Sharks will be joining the Pro14 or the Pro12 as it will be.

This adds significant strength to the competition as all four sides are serious outfits and it might just prompt the Welsh to take the competition seriously. It would also give the Irish teams cause to look at themselves and see whether they have the wherewithal to compete with these sides, especially away from home.

Tonight’s match between Leinster and Ulster gave us cause to examine Leinster’s reserve strength. This was one of those matches where anybody lining out for them simply had to perform.

There is a song written by Neil Young called ‘Hey Hey My My’ and one of the lines goes “out of the blue and into the black, you pay for this and they give you that, and once you’re gone you can’t ever come back.” If you are talking about a situation where your future is decided behind closed doors this is one of these horrible situations.

If you are a fringe Leinster player at the end of the season and even though you are a very decent player, somebody can still decide that you are not good enough. Yesterday there were nine former Leinster players in the Ulster squad — none of them will ever make it back into the Leinster squad and they are doomed to play their rugby in another team’s colours. It may suit David Nucifora but it must grate with any of the players who still have ambitions of going a little higher or simply staying in Blue.

Cian Kelleher managed to work his way back from Connacht, which is a rarity, and so the shadow squad needed to perform today. The team in blue named a supersize back row of Will Connors, Josh Murphy and Max Deegan and left the dynamic Scott Penney on the bench. Maybe Leinster are preparing for those South African matches next year against huge men in opposition ranks.

Leinster never had to get out of second gear to dispose of a simply dreadful Ulster side who at no stage looked good enough to win this game, even though they somehow did get close towards the end. Ulster look like they are resigned to their fate knowing they have an away semi-final in Edinburgh next weekend. They are not going to win that game against a determined, organised and aggressive but limited Edinburgh side. So mentally that partially explains the number of errors and the amount of time that they lost ball in contact or simply knocked it on.

This had a detrimental effect on Leinster in the sense that if Ulster didn’t take themselves seriously how could Leinster possibly? If Leo Cullen was asked before the match would he like any of the Ulster players to switch over he would have found a plausible reason to refuse anyone on the Ulster side.

Marcell Coetzee or Stuart McCloskey were a handful this evening but Leinster’s back row and their midfield mopped them up intelligently. Ulster’s better players, Jacob Stockdale, John Cooney and Jordi Murphy, never really troubled Leinster either and all Leinster had to do was bide their time and wait for a mistake to come.

Will Connors has a real future as indeed does Josh Murphy. Max Deegan completely outplayed Coetzee, who had more time on the ball but was less effective than the Leinster tyro. Deegan will simply have to wait his turn until somebody in Leinster gets injured. Scott Penney looked highly dynamic and showed incredible pace and prescience to take his try. The fight for the outhalf position behind Sexton is intriguing — Ciaran Frawley’s sang froid and quality of execution as opposed to Harry Byrne’s instinct and ability to spot a gap or an opportunity? Nothing is more certain than that both will overtake the steady yet unremarkable Ross Byrne.

If the Leinster shadow side reflected their senior side in tonight’s performance it is on the basis that in periods of the game they are guilty of treading water and they are vulnerable if they get caught during this downtime. By the time Munster arrive next Friday the entire squad should be at the pace of the game and should be able to up their levels and sustain them to dispose of Munster.

As a boon to the competition the Scarlets’ heavy win against the Dragons means that Munster need two points tomorrow against Connacht, who have completely rotated their squad. You could be guaranteed that if it had been Leinster looking for the win against Connacht tomorrow, Connacht would have put out their strongest squad.

Looks to me like a Leinster v Edinburgh final. Anybody with a spare spanner to throw into the works?

Anyone?