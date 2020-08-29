| 9°C Dublin

If Ulster didn’t take themselves seriously, how could Leinster?

Neil Francis

Cian Kelleher of Leinster takes a crossfield kick as Matt Faddes of Ulster comes to tackle during the Guinness PRO14 Round 15 match at the Aviva Stadium. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

As I read somewhere yesterday, you would miss the precedented times. We all know that rugby is in trouble and if we were looking for a word to describe what direction the Pro14 is taking, I think the term ‘lurch’ is the best I can come up with.

It is a truly incredible situation where the league last week announced that the fourth-placed and seventh-placed teams in either league — the South African contingent — will no longer be part of the league from this season forward.

My view here is that from the Cheetahs’ and Southern Kings’ points of view this announcement is terminal. Somebody else has determined their fate. The good news is, and this will be confirmed shortly, that the Cape Stormers, Blue Bulls, Gauteng Lions and Natal Sharks will be joining the Pro14 or the Pro12 as it will be.

