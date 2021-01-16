| 5°C Dublin

If Solskjaer is brave, Manchester United will have a great chance to claim huge Liverpool scalp at Anfield

Paul McGrath

Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Photo: Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images Expand

Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Photo: Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

I'm going to stick my neck out and say that Manchester United can win Sunday's huge Premier League, top-of-the-table showdown with Liverpool.

But only if they ditch the sterile tactics employed against Manchester City before Christmas.

This game won't end 0-0 as that one did, when the fear of losing overtook two normally attacking teams.

