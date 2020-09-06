| 15.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

If Paul's tribute to his mum didn't find that place where tears are formed, you can only be carved from stone

Roy Curtis

Paul McGrath and his late mother Betty Expand

Close

Paul McGrath and his late mother Betty

Paul McGrath and his late mother Betty

Paul McGrath and his late mother Betty

IN the unimaginable commotion of Paul McGrath’s darkest days, she was a point of calm, an unwavering beacon of love.

Betty Lowth, that gentle creature’s beloved mother, was the sunshine in Paul’s soul.

Their story is one of tenderness and devotion, of overcoming unpromising odds; a life-affirming tale of a bond so intense and pure that it could neither be wounded nor diluted by distance, spiteful prejudice, even by addiction.

Related Content