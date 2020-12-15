| 9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

If Mayo are to achieve immortality, it will require the greatest act of defiance Croke Park has ever known

Roy Curtis

Cillian O'Connor of Mayo scores his side's fifth goal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match against Tipperary. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Cillian O'Connor of Mayo scores his side's fifth goal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match against Tipperary. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Cillian O'Connor of Mayo scores his side's fifth goal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match against Tipperary. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Cillian O'Connor of Mayo scores his side's fifth goal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match against Tipperary. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ernst Jünger had most likely never heard of Mayo nor Gaelic football when, exactly 100 years ago, he drafted perhaps the most savage and lyrically striking account of war ever committed to print.

Yet the stark, three-word title of the German World War One veteran's visceral recollection of life in the trenches feels like a perfect fit when considering what James Horan's side will encounter when they gallop over Croke Park's brow and into the eye of Dublin's murderous efficiency.

Storm of Steel.

Privacy