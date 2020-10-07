| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

If Ireland have belief in their own ability to take risks we can cause Slovakia trouble

Richard Dunne

Jeff Hendrick during a Republic of Ireland training session at Tehelné pole in Bratislava, Slovakia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Jeff Hendrick during a Republic of Ireland training session at Tehelné pole in Bratislava, Slovakia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Jeff Hendrick during a Republic of Ireland training session at Tehelné pole in Bratislava, Slovakia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Jeff Hendrick during a Republic of Ireland training session at Tehelné pole in Bratislava, Slovakia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sitting on the Ireland team bus, driving through the streets of Paris for the World Cup play-off in 2009, I felt no fear.

We had already lost the first leg in Dublin, so we had nothing to lose in Paris – and we played like that in the game. There were 90,000 people in the stadium and we didn’t care, we just didn’t fear the opposition or the occasion.

Tomorrow night in Bratislava, there will be no atmosphere, no home fans there, so nothing to hold you back. The only thing that will hold you back is your own fear of losing.

Related Content