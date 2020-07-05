| 14.1°C Dublin

I have always admired Jack McCaffrey and I don't blame him for stepping off the train

Pat Spillane

The Flying Doctor will be missed by Dublin and gives the chasing pack a glimmer of hope

Jack McCaffrey celebrates after last September&rsquo;s All-Ireland SFC Final replay win over Kerry at Croke Park. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Jack McCaffrey celebrates after last September’s All-Ireland SFC Final replay win over Kerry at Croke Park. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Dublin are still hot favourites to retain the All-Ireland football crown in 2020, but the shock decision of Jack McCaffrey to quit the squad offers a chink of hope to the chasing pack.

Granted, they’ve survived without him in the past. He missed the 2016 season when he travelled to Ethiopia to work for GOAL during the summer.

He suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury early in the 2017 All-Ireland final and also missed the second half of last year’s final replay against Kerry. But Dublin still won all three Sams.

