I have always admired Jack McCaffrey and I don't blame him for stepping off the train

Dublin are still hot favourites to retain the All-Ireland football crown in 2020, but the shock decision of Jack McCaffrey to quit the squad offers a chink of hope to the chasing pack.

Granted, they’ve survived without him in the past. He missed the 2016 season when he travelled to Ethiopia to work for GOAL during the summer.

He suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury early in the 2017 All-Ireland final and also missed the second half of last year’s final replay against Kerry. But Dublin still won all three Sams.

I beg to differ, though, with anyone who suggests his absence won’t impact on Dublin’s performances.

Pound for pound, he is the best defender in the game – maybe even the best player.

Expand Close Jack McCaffrey has won five All-Ireland medals with Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jack McCaffrey has won five All-Ireland medals with Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Take your pick from McCaffrey, Brian Fenton and David Clifford. They are the three best footballers in the country by a distance.

I have always admired him. Blessed with a Rolls-Royce-like engine, he was won every honour in the game at senior level.

His performance in the drawn final last year against Kerry was arguably the best ever by a defender in an All-Ireland decider.

Remember, he was the leading scorer from play in the match – with a magnificent 1-3.

McCaffrey is the key player in Dublin’s ability to rapidly transition the ball between defence and attack.

His speed gives the Dubs an edge as opponents don’t have time to set up defensively when hit by the McCaffrey-led counter-attacks.

The Clontarf man gave the Dubs their X factor. In Premier League parlance, he was as important to Dublin as Virgil van Dijk is to Liverpool or Kevin De Bruyne is to Manchester City.

Furthermore, he was the player Dublin could least afford to lose, given the ageing profile of key figures in their defence.

Stephen Cluxton will celebrate his 39th birthday two days before this year’s scheduled All-Ireland final.

Six outfield defenders are in their third decade: Michael Fitzsimons (32), Jonny Cooper (30), James McCarthy (30), Philly McMahon (32), Cian O’Sullivan (32) and Rory O’Carroll (30).

Expand Close Dublin's Jonny Cooper, left, and Stephen Cluxton. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dublin's Jonny Cooper, left, and Stephen Cluxton. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Yes, the latter trio are no longer first-choice players, but there is a new management team in place and also Dessie Farrell will have less time to work with the squad than in a regular season.

With no safety net, via the backdoor or the Super 8s in 2020, there is the possibility of Dublin being caught in a one-off match.

When all these factors are taken into consideration, it does leaves a glimmer of hope to those with ambitions of toppling the Dubs.

McCaffrey’s departure is not just a blow to Dublin – it’s a disappointment to all Gaelic football fans.

In an era of robotic players, who mostly go about their business with a scowl on the faces, he was a constant ray of sunshine.

He dared to be different, playing with a smile. He didn’t try to hide the fact that he was enjoying himself. I loved his intelligent approach – he always played with his head up.

One cannot but admire his independent streak. He is stepping away from one of the greatest football teams of all time while still at his peak – he doesn’t celebrate his 27th birthday until October.

Though I was initially surprised when the news broke, I now have a different perspective.

Actually, what bamboozles me is that more county players don’t follow his example. I get the impression that during the lockdown county players realised, for maybe the first time as adults, that there is a life outside football.

Expand Close Dublin footballers Jack McCaffrey and Con OCallaghan with patient Kate Cullivan (11) from Naas Co Kildare at Crumlin Hospital in September last year. Pic Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dublin footballers Jack McCaffrey and Con OCallaghan with patient Kate Cullivan (11) from Naas Co Kildare at Crumlin Hospital in September last year. Pic Steve Humphreys

Interestingly, McCaffrey recently said the lockdown had given players a real opportunity to reassess what was important. Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan expressed similar views.

Morgan said he didn’t realise how much he had missing out on at home until he was in lockdown.

He suggested that going forward he might not be able to devote as much time to the game. From talking to other players he believed many felt the same way.

These are high-profile players who have a reasonable chance of securing silverware.

Think of players from the weaker counties like Waterford, Wicklow or Sligo. They have to devote as much time to the game as their counterparts from the top counties.

Yet the chances are that they will lose more games than they’ll win in any given season – with a probable hammering thrown in, if they are drawn against one of the big guns in the Championship.

As I have argued for years now the county game is unsustainable, not least because of the unreasonable demands it places on amateur players.

The 2018 ESRI report found that county players devote 31 hours a week to their so-called hobby.

Eighty per cent of students said their exam results suffered due to their county commitments.

Sixteen percent reported that they had to either drop out or repeat exams, because they were preoccupied with county football or hurling.

The era of the ‘handy’ jobs for county players is gone forever.

Indeed, the days of doctors, farmers or construction workers having extended county careers are coming to an end too.

Wearing the county jersey is an honour but it comes with a hefty price tag.

Then there is the yet-to-be-measured psychological impact of having to abide by the rules, which has turned county panels into a kind of secret society.

Heaven help anybody who breaks the omerta.

Read More

Players are like characters from the ‘Meet the Fockers’ movie. They’re in a circle of trust, which cannot be broken.

And I’m not talking about telling a reporter what their tactical plan is for their next Championship game. In some cases they can’t tell their families whether they have been picked on a team for the weekend.

Every waking moment is consumed with inter-county football or hurling. The training ratio of 15 sessions to one game, which is now the norm, is absolutely bonkers.

In recent weeks the club-versus-county conflict has highlighted the demands placed on county players.

We need a national discussion on where county football and hurling is at.

Not only is it not sustainable, it’s not healthy – from either a physical or mental viewpoint.

So I don’t blame Jack McCaffrey for stepping off the train. I wish him well.