| 16.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I don't like what I see. The GAA season is now in grave danger due to some reckless behaviour

Colm O'Rourke

Ratoath supporters watch from outside of the fence during the Meath County Senior Football League match against Syddan at Sean Eiffe Park. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ratoath supporters watch from outside of the fence during the Meath County Senior Football League match against Syddan at Sean Eiffe Park. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Ratoath supporters watch from outside of the fence during the Meath County Senior Football League match against Syddan at Sean Eiffe Park. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Ratoath supporters watch from outside of the fence during the Meath County Senior Football League match against Syddan at Sean Eiffe Park. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Not long ago I was in the hawks' camp in wanting to get our games going quicker. When it came to easing restrictions the GAA were behind the curve as the leadership took a conservative route. There was nothing necessarily wrong with that approach either.

So club grounds remained padlocked while players trained in parks and bogs, and on beaches and mountain sides. Then the gates opened and there was a flood of young and old back to the clubs. Like their mothers, many only really missed the GAA when it was gone.

At the heart of my conviction that we should be moving sooner was the feeling that both young and old, but mainly young, would exercise personal responsibility. That, in the modern world, is taking a leap of faith. There are far too many who believe personal responsibility is for others. The concept itself forms the very basis of society. Without it you just have selfishness and individualism.

Related Content