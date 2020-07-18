Not long ago I was in the hawks' camp in wanting to get our games going quicker. When it came to easing restrictions the GAA were behind the curve as the leadership took a conservative route. There was nothing necessarily wrong with that approach either.

So club grounds remained padlocked while players trained in parks and bogs, and on beaches and mountain sides. Then the gates opened and there was a flood of young and old back to the clubs. Like their mothers, many only really missed the GAA when it was gone.

At the heart of my conviction that we should be moving sooner was the feeling that both young and old, but mainly young, would exercise personal responsibility. That, in the modern world, is taking a leap of faith. There are far too many who believe personal responsibility is for others. The concept itself forms the very basis of society. Without it you just have selfishness and individualism.

It is not clear anymore where personal responsibility begins and ends. Too many people believe they are entitled; entitled to a job, a decent standard of living, a house. 'Deserve' is another word that grates with me; deserve free education, free school books, generous social welfare payments, free lunches and whatever else is going.

There is never a mention of who has to pay and the Government is to blame when some or all of these things don't materialise. There is no mention of personal responsibility in doing things for yourself. If things go wrong in your life, then blame others. Just wait until the Leaving Cert results come out to see this in action.

Most players have come back to their clubs with great enthusiasm. Training and challenge matches have gone well and bigger games are now looming. There are no better people to get things in shape than club men and women. Protocols have been carried out, some may be a bit difficult but everyone understands that when you're playing with fire you don't stick your hand in the blaze.

But even before some of the figures were announced last week and the Government decided to delay the easing of restrictions, I was shifting camp from a hawk to a dove. I don't like what I am seeing.

I know 'anecdotal evidence' normally means you take a punt on what you are thinking by giving it credibility with the add on of anecdotal evidence, but it strikes me that many of our youths, and maybe even more than that, are acting completely irresponsibly with social gatherings, house parties and whatever you are having yourself.

Social distancing broke down a long time ago with teenagers in particular, but if they stay local it is not such a huge issue.

It seems young people have taken Kenneth Wolstenholme's famous commentary on the 1966 World Cup final as Gospel. With the game almost over people were invading the pitch and Wolstenholme said, "they think it's all over". Then Geoff Hurst planted the ball in the West German net and he finishes by adding, "it is now". The first part applies in Ireland. The young think that Covid-19 is over, the second part certainly does not apply, not by a long shot.

Already the straws in the wind are warning of danger for the GAA. Clubs in Cork had to close down for a while and last week the Man O'War club in north county Dublin was at risk.

If I may digress, there should be a prize for the best name of a GAA club, Man O'War would be in the hunt. There are a few others like Longford Slashers, named after The Slasher O'Reilly, Staker Wallace's in Limerick, Rapparees in Wexford or Dreadnots in Louth. All conjure images of men going into battle. It's a long way from nice polite clubs like St Patrick's or St Michael's where they pray before war.

Anyway, what is happening now is that reckless behaviour by some is endangering all. Some of these people may not even be members of the GAA but between players going abroad on holidays and those going to house parties, there is a real and immediate danger that the whole house of cards could come tumbling down.

There was a perception among young people up to last week that this virus did not affect them. That is true up to a point, but it is mainly that same group that is being affected now. The disease may not cause too many problems for them, but they are spreading the virus to a much more vulnerable cohort.

Even at that there are some very young people dying with Covid-19. I read an article about a "Covid party" in the United States where up to 50 people were infected. It is hard to comprehend such stupidity, but a 32-year-old died. He commented to a nurse in hospital before he passed away: "I think I made a mistake". That definitely should win the understatement of the year award. Unfortunately he will not be around to pick it up.

That reminds me of another similar comment made by English soccer hooligans who went early to Italia 90. They wreaked a bit of havoc and were deported before the competition even began. On coming back through the airport and to immediate arrest, one was asked what happened. He said, "I think we peaked too soon". Another classic understatement but without the consequences of death.

What players and others better realise quickly is that the entire season is at stake here. If a club has an issue over the next few weeks it could mean them missing out on playing in their own championship. No second chance, no back door, just out, gone without kicking a ball. The schedule is so tight that a club which gets locked down will be left behind.

In such a case, a player who caused the problem through stupidity will not have many friends.

Clubs should tell their players that if they go on holidays or to parties where there are a whole lot of strangers then they better stay away from the club. Would it be such a big thing to give up a holiday for one year? The ability to stage the All-Ireland championship later in the year is also at stake. And having dressing rooms closed and club bars shut is a very small price to pay.

This might sound pretty draconian, but unless we live in a sort of local bubble for quite a while yet then a lot of the gains we made could be easily lost. Already there are repercussions for county board finances with the number of spectators restricted for games. The loss of 300 extra paying supporters, which was expected this weekend, will bore a big hole in every county. And if this continues, the big county matches, if played at all, will be to empty terraces.

So the danger is real and present. I'm not advocating going back to De Valera's vision in the 1930s of comely maidens dancing at the crossroads and the country attempting to become self-sufficient by growing everything we need — including tobacco. But there are huge implications now for wider society, and schools are uppermost in my mind in that regard.

If recklessness by the few endanger the many it will fracture a society where unity of purpose has prevailed up to now.

The enemy is at the gate. I sincerely hope in this case that every GAA player, supporter and official keeps the bolt firmly shut. It all goes back to personal responsibility.