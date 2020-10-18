| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I cannot see how VAR missed an incident that could put Liverpool’s entire Premier League title defence in peril

John Aldridge

Jordan Pickford got away with a lunge on Virgil Van Dijk (Peter Byrne/PA) Expand

Close

Jordan Pickford got away with a lunge on Virgil Van Dijk (Peter Byrne/PA)

Jordan Pickford got away with a lunge on Virgil Van Dijk (Peter Byrne/PA)

PA

Jordan Pickford got away with a lunge on Virgil Van Dijk (Peter Byrne/PA)

A WONDERFUL Merseyside derby was ruined by some crazy VAR decisions at Goodison Park, with my accusing finger not pointed at referee Michael Oliver after yesterday’s 2-2 draw.

If anyone can come up with a credible reason why VAR official David Coote did not let the referee know that he needed to look at Jordan Pickford’s first-half challenge on Virgil van Dijk, then I’m all ears.

The wacky VAR lines that no one can work out told us Van Dijk was half a millimetre offside in the build-up, but that does not mean Pickford is allowed to clatter into the Liverpool centre-back and take him out around his knee.

Related Content