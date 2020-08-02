| 11.6°C Dublin

I cannot overestimate the positive vibes from being able to see games again

Pat Spillane

A solitary spectator looks on from the terrace during the Kerry County Senior Club Football Championship Group 1 Round 1 match between Dr Crokes and Templenoe at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney Expand

Close

SPORTSFILE

After months of writing about Covid-19 and how the government and the GAA have responded to the pandemic, this is a back-to-basics column.

I cannot overestimate the positive vibes I feel as a result of being able to see games again. It is food for the soul.

Granted there have been, and will continue to be, hiccups. But, in terms of the good it is doing for the mental health of GAA fans, the restart has more than justified itself.

