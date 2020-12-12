| 4.4°C Dublin

I can only hope that we get a fitting finale to a season we could scarcely have imagined

Jamesie O'Connor

If Waterford’s unsung heroes deliver, like against Kilkenny, it will be close

Limerick and Waterford go head to head in the All-Ireland final on Sunday Expand

On October 24, seven weeks ago and just days after the Government announced the level five restrictions, I left my home outside Ennis armed with not one, but two essential worker letters — one from Sky, the other from GAA headquarters.

My destination was Croke Park for Dublin against Laois, the opening game in our hurling championship coverage.

On the road practically every weekend since, I’ve passed through multiple checkpoints and have had more than one hurling conversation and nod of recognition from the Gardaí. I always bring the letters but I’ve yet to be asked to produce them.

