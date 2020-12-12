On October 24, seven weeks ago and just days after the Government announced the level five restrictions, I left my home outside Ennis armed with not one, but two essential worker letters — one from Sky, the other from GAA headquarters.

My destination was Croke Park for Dublin against Laois, the opening game in our hurling championship coverage.

On the road practically every weekend since, I’ve passed through multiple checkpoints and have had more than one hurling conversation and nod of recognition from the Gardaí. I always bring the letters but I’ve yet to be asked to produce them.

I’ve been telling those friends of mine who are unsympathetic towards the teaching profession that while I’m front line in the classroom at St Flannan’s during the week, I’m actually deemed essential at the weekends.

They love hearing that one, especially when I add that I have the paperwork to prove it.

But on a more serious note, nothing beats being there. I’m acutely aware of how privileged and fortunate I am to have been in Semple Stadium, the Gaelic Grounds, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, and Croke Park over these last seven weeks.

Limerick manager John Kiely. Photo: Sportsfile

Limerick manager John Kiely. Photo: Sportsfile

It was eerie taking the lift up to level six in Croke Park two weeks ago for the semi-finals. A place that’s normally a hive of energy on days like that, totally deserted. Complete silence. It’ll be even more eerie on Sunday.

You’ll never hear any of our crew, or the RTÉ people, complain about the heat in a TV studio again after a winter spent battling the cold. But that’s a very small price to pay to witness such entertainment, especially in the Kilkenny-Waterford match two weeks ago.

When the inter-county games returned, I think we all feared the worst and hoped for the best, but by and large it has gone as well if not better than we could have expected.

The GAA got it right, but the players deserve enormous credit for the sacrifices they’ve made in their daily lives these past few months.

I can only hope that we get a fitting denouement to a season we could scarcely have imagined, but one that has steadily improved and gathered pace.

Having played four, won four and answered all the questions asked to date, Limerick deserve to carry the mantle of favourites this afternoon.

Level at half-time against Clare, they were devastating at the start of the second half. When Clare responded, they had the gears to accelerate away again.

Tipperary were expected to present a sterner examination, but that too was passed with flying colours. John Kiely’s decision to relocate Kyle Hayes to the half-back line with Cian Lynch going to centre-forward proved a masterstroke.

The All-Ireland champions had Alan Flynn earmarked to pick up Lynch in the middle of the field, and I assume other plans in place to stop Hayes wreaking the same havoc he had in last year’s Munster final.

The moves wrong-footed them from the off. Hayes at 6’5 has been a rock since going back, and with 6’4 Diarmuid Byrnes on the opposite flank, the more imposing and reconfigured Limerick half-back line has exerted far greater dominance.

Waterford were level coming out of the second water break in the Munster final, but Limerick didn’t blink, emptied the bench and finished strongly.

That was also the case a fortnight ago in the semi-final. Shooting 17 wides allowed Galway to stay in the match and how they were level with 75 minutes gone was unfathomable. Larceny on a grand scale loomed, but there was no hint of panic in the Limerick ranks.

Three unanswered points got the job done on a day when the Tribesmen never looked like scoring the goal they needed.

Don’t forget, injury has robbed Limerick of two of their first-choice full-back line. Yet they haven’t missed a beat. One goal to Clare, two against Tipp — one of them set up by a moment of genius from Séamus Callanan and another which clearly shouldn’t have stood.

Since then, I’m not sure Nickie Quaid has actually had a save to make. Seán Finn continues to look peerless and on track for yet another All Star and the moniker as the best corner-back in the game.

Limerick players, from left, William O'Donoghue, Dan Morrissey, Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes celebrate after their All-Ireland SHC semi-final win over Galway at Croke Park yesterday. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Limerick players, from left, William O'Donoghue, Dan Morrissey, Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes celebrate after their All-Ireland SHC semi-final win over Galway at Croke Park yesterday. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

In the opposite corner, Barry Nash has been excellent and Richie English, back in the squad after recovering from the dreaded ACL tear, will have a job to get his number four shirt back next season. Meanwhile, Dan Morrissey, strong and dependable, has looked unruffled on the edge of the square.

It helps that the half-backs have been able to sit and are never too far away. Byrnes in particular plays zonally and irrespective of who he’s marking, never seems to stray from his side of the field.

With Will O’Donoghue playing a holding role and the half-forwards, and especially Gearóid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey drifting out the field, Limerick have looked very, very hard to break down.

It goes without saying that puck-outs will be hugely important this afternoon. Stephen O’Keeffe will face a wall of six-footers in green jerseys sitting across the landing zone if he goes long.

There’ll be another line sitting underneath, ready to converge on anything hit beyond the 45. Go short to the corner or half-backs, and there’s a premium on your touch being good because they’re pressing hard to force the turnover.

Galway goalkeeper Éanna Murphy made mistakes a fortnight ago, but he wasn’t helped by those outfield, and a lot of the short puck-outs to his full-back line were lost when Galway tried to play out through the lines, or went long from there.

If puck-outs are one conundrum, what to do with the Limerick half-forward line is another. Neither Clare nor Tipperary early on, were prepared to follow Hegarty, Morrissey and company out the field, and risk leaving their full-back line exposed.

Clare didn’t concede a goal, but they shipped 36 points and the half-forwards, with a dozen points in total, feasted on the space afforded them.

The Tipp wing-backs had no choice but to come out after Hegarty and Morrissey picked up where they left off and had four points on the board between them inside the opening 14 minutes.

That left acres of space for Aaron Gillane and the inside forwards, and in those circumstances it was no surprise that the Patrickswell man walked off with the man of the match award. Stick or twist. Pick your poison.

In both matches, Limerick dominated that middle third and it has felt, albeit to a lesser extent in the Munster final and Galway matches, that like Kilkenny in their pomp under Cody, all these games are being played on Limerick’s terms.

So are Waterford without hope? Absolutely not. This is now a better team, a more confident team, than the one Limerick struggled to kill off in the Munster final.

Really impressive at times against Clare, they delivered the best 35 minutes we’ve seen from any side in this year’s championship a fortnight ago against Kilkenny: two goals and 17 points in the second half to turn around a seven-point half-time deficit, 2-16 of it from play.

It was scintillating to watch. They destroyed the Cats in the air, and while Jack Fagan was a revelation, three of the other starting six forwards had at least two clean catches off their own

puck-out. In total, they caught 12 of Stephen O’Keeffe’s restarts. Twelve! Against Kilkenny. It provided the platform for victory because both of their second-half goals, along with a slew of points, came directly from primary possession won off their own puck-out.

It would be unrealistic to expect Waterford to have the same joy in the air this afternoon, especially after Limerick have broken down and analysed exactly how they did it, coupled with the sheer size John Kiely’s side have in the middle third.

But none of Limerick’s other opponents this year had the same ball-winning ability in the air that Liam Cahill’s side has. That has to be respected.

Waterford also have players finding form at exactly the right time. Crucially, some of those players are potential match-winners. In the absence of Pauric Mahony, no-one has stepped up to the plate more in the Waterford attack than Stephen Bennett. His work-rate, his free-taking, and the genuine leadership he has given on the field have been hugely important with so many new faces in attack.

He set the tone early on against Clare with his decision to eschew an easy point and look for more in the move which culminated in Dessie Hutchinson’s first goal.

Along with Calum Lyons, that duo defiantly took the fight to Kilkenny in the opening half two weeks ago, running hard, and getting the scores that kept Waterford in the match when others around them were struggling.

He finished with 1-10, 1-4 of it from play, and it was his early second-half goal that really swung the momentum of that match his side’s way. Along with Lyons, who’s been a revelation at wing-back, he’s in the conversation for hurler of the year.

Closer to goal, and revelling in the faster conditions that Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Croke Park have provided, Dessie Hutchinson has also looked the real deal in the last month.

Brilliant against Clare, both as finisher and creator, he showed flashes of what he can do, with far less possession, in the semi-final. Getting the ball in his hands should be a priority, and if he gets enough of it, Seán Finn will have his hands full.

Then there’s Austin Gleeson. He made minimal impact in the Munster final with six possessions and three scores — two of which were handed to him — and a woefully low tackle count.

That’s simply not good enough for a man of his talent. There were signs of a recovery in the Clare match. Sheer class and everything you’d want from him were on display in the second half of the Kilkenny game.

He’ll be a marked man, it comes with the territory when you’re a former hurler of the year, but he can’t allow himself to be marginalised, as he was in Thurles. He has to embrace that responsibility and perform if Waterford are to win.

With Neil Montgomery now fully fit and starting, there’s more pace and athleticism in the Déise half-forward line. They’ll surely get more from Gleeson and Hutchinson. Darragh Lyons, Conor Gleeson, Patrick Curran, Jake Dillon, and Iarlaith Daly give them a bench that can match the impact the Limerick subs make.

Waterford will need Austin Gleeson to stand tall. Photo: Sportsfile

Waterford will need Austin Gleeson to stand tall. Photo: Sportsfile

The spirit in the camp after the year they’ve had must be electric. All positives. We can assume that elsewhere, Tadhg de Búrca, Jamie Barron, and Conor Prunty in the spine of the team will hold their end up. If enough of the other unsung heroes in the team can play to the levels they hit against Kilkenny, there will be very little in this.

When Tipp beat Wexford in the 1997 All-Ireland semi-final, I remember it adding to the pressure I felt going into the final. Twelve months previously, Ger Loughnane had laid down the law that come hell or high water, the second All-Ireland had to be won.

All our reputations were staked on it. There was no stone left unturned that year. Whatever pressure we felt, we had put on ourselves. Nonetheless, the fear of losing the final to Tipp, having beaten them in an epic Munster final earlier in the year, ramped it up another notch. We barely got over them and could have lost it at the death.

I see the parallels with Limerick. By consensus, with two Munster titles, two National Leagues, and an All-Ireland in the bag, they’ve been the best team in the country over the last three years. There is pressure to win the second All-Ireland to validate it all.

The fact that it’s Waterford and not Kilkenny in the opposite corner arguably makes it harder. Were it Kilkenny, there’s clear motivation to avenge last July’s semi-final ambush. Waterford, on the other hand, are the ones now armed with that psychological edge.

They’ve been on the receiving end of a good bit of punishment from Limerick in the last three years, including a couple of drubbings. That matters. Don’t underestimate the fire that puts in the belly.

Who wins? If they fire on all cylinders, Limerick could win by ten points, especially if they create the same goal opportunities they didn’t take against Galway. However, the closer this game gets, the more I like Waterford’s chances.

I tipped Limerick at the start of the year and I can’t desert them now. They get the kiss of death, but I think they’ll have to dig deep to do it. Limerick to win.

PS: After chatting to some of the Offaly players after last year’s final, I was really looking forward to spending some time this weekend with my former team-mates as part of the 25-year jubilee team. Obviously that fell by the wayside, but it’s good to hear that Croke Park will mark the occasion. After a vigorous strength and conditioning programme, Anthony Daly has been declared fit to start and Clare’s great captain of that era will bring the cup to its plinth at 2.45 on Sunday. Up the Banner!