I am fully supportive of a more open style of football - but not at the cost of results

Richard Dunne

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny reacts during the Nations League defeat to Finland at Helsingin Olympiastadion in Helsinki, Finland. Photo: Mauri Forsblom/Sportsfile Expand

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny reacts during the Nations League defeat to Finland at Helsingin Olympiastadion in Helsinki, Finland. Photo: Mauri Forsblom/Sportsfile

When I played for Ireland, the one thing I really hated was someone telling me we'd played well in a game we'd not managed to win.

Hearing nice things being said didn't matter one bit if we hadn't got the result we needed from the game. And I don't think this management team will be patting themselves on the back.

They'll be aware of the situation Ireland are in, that they are changing a style but there needs to be more to it than we have seen so far.

