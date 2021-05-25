Having spent 65 years on planet Earth I know what I’m good at. Spotting bullshit is top of my list. I can see it and smell it a mile away.

For years I’ve railed against the invasion of spoofers into Gaelic football. These guys can talk the talk, but not many of them can walk the walk.

For them, the game is all about systems, game plans, and sticking to the process.

We got a break from them last year because the championship was a one-off, a bit different. There was a bit of innocence about it.

Teams didn’t go overboard on tactics, they just played the game. Alas, normality has returned. To make things worse, like the HSE computer system, hurling, the Game of the Gods, has been infiltrated by a malicious external force.

How do I know? Because my bullshit-ometer tells me all the signs are there.

Just listen to the jargon being spouted by so-called coaching experts.

They use precisely the same language their football counterparts did 15 years ago.

Certain words trigger my impatience with these guys. For example, when a commentator suggests a game is ‘intriguing’ – as happened several times in the Tipperary versus Cork league tie last Saturday week – I’m on their case.

What they really mean is that what they are watching is rubbish. But that it wouldn’t be politically correct to say so.

Sure, there are anoraks out there who are absorbed by all the minute details. However such anoraks are as rare as corncrakes.

The bottom line is that hurling has been infiltrated by a bug, which originated in Gaelic football.

But let’s not blame Gaelic football for the fact hurling has become an ugly spectacle.

What has happened is that hurling coaches have copied the worst elements of Gaelic football. Why?

Because it is a lazy, safety-first and conservative approach. And it doesn’t require a rocket scientist to come up with it.

Possession is now king – which means short puck-outs, lateral hand-passing and sweepers – with the sliotar always being worked slowly through the various lines of the team.

And here’s the bizarre bit. Last weekend, Donegal and Tyrone, two of the architects of this style of Gaelic football, played out what could be described as a traditional-style football match.

There wasn’t a sweeper in sight; Tyrone kept their forwards in the Donegal half – and kicked the ball into them.

Fast forward a couple of hours and we witnessed all the worst excesses of an over-thought tactical game between the hurlers of Tipperary and Cork.

We had sweepers and short passing as both teams set up defensively, with the primary aim of stopping their opponents from playing.

It was all utterly pointless, as the wet conditions meant the sliotar resembled the proverbial bar of soap.

Nonetheless, Cork persisted with a short game, trying their best with the tactic, even though they turned over possession on numerous occasions.

Spare a thought for Cork’s full-forward line, who repeatedly made runs with their hands in the air.

But they had to wait with patience before the sliotar made its way to them.

Hurling is a straightforward game, where the sliotar can travel 100 metres, yet teams persist in playing ten- to 15-metre hand passes. ‘That’s mad, Ted’ as Father Dougal might say.

After a second series of woeful games in the league, referees have become the scapegoats.

After adopting an a la carte approach to their trade for years they are now actually blowing up for fouls – and ‘The Great Hurling Men’ hate it.

Their mantra is ‘let the game flow.’

Aping Gaelic-football tactics is why more frees are being awarded.

Once teams prefer to hand pass the ball, rather than strike it a long distance, there is going to be more contact between players, who now spend as much time bulking up in the gym as their football counterparts.

So, it is inevitable we will see examples of swarm defences and rucks which means more frees.

And let’s not cod ourselves that there is no cynical fouling in hurling.

It was, and remains, just as prevalent in the small-ball game, regardless of what ‘The Great Hurling Men’ might want us to believe.

So, blaming referees is nothing but a cheap cop-out, which avoids dealing with the real issues. Worst still, none of the hurling pundits are prepared to admit this.

Instead, they blather about the physicality being taken out of the game.

I’m not a hurling man, but I loved the game the way it used to be played. Genuine hurling people need to take control from the bluffers and spoofers.

Otherwise the game will go into the same kind of decline which nearly destroyed Gaelic football.

Former Dublin boss Jim Gavin and like-minded coaches took Gaelic football back from the brink.

Hurling might not be so lucky. It is time to act and stop blaming referees and Gaelic football. They are not the villains in this story.

Meanwhile, last weekend, football made a triumphant return to the national stage.

I was in Ennis for what turned out to be a really enjoyable game between Clare and Laois, which featured a wonderful converted side-line from Eoin Cleary. Check it out on YouTube.

There were numerous other highlights such as David Clifford’s tour be force against Galway, Paul Donaghy’s shooting exhibition for Tyrone, Daniel Neville’s goal for Limerick and Donegal’s Michael Murphy just being Michael Murphy – simply awesome.

Of course, the game still has plenty of flaws – but at least we have taken control of it again and banished most of the snake-oil salesmen.

Hurling needs to do the same before it is too late.