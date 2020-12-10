| 8.7°C Dublin

How I see the 'Dublin Question' being answered without dividing or amalgamating counties

Ciarán Whelan

Saying Dublin's decade of dominance is down to funding is as farcical as saying the reason Mayo have not won an All-Ireland SFC since 1951 is because of 'The Curse'

Dublin players celebrate with Sam Maguire after last year's All-Ireland final replay win over Kerry Expand

Dublin players celebrate with Sam Maguire after last year's All-Ireland final replay win over Kerry

SPORTSFILE

This nation is famed for its faction fighting and with several centuries of practice we’ve become well versed in it!

As the temperatures dropped last Saturday night in Croke Park, a cold and ill wind was picking up and blowing in the direction of Dublin’s senior football team.

The debate over Dublin GAA’s development funding rages on and on and on, with little clarity and much confusion abounding - it was this week’s faction fighting.

