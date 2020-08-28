| 14.2°C Dublin

Harry Maguire has paid a heavy price for his holiday but I have a lot of sympathy for him

Richard Dunne

Gareth Southgate, left, withdrew Maguire from the England squad (Mike Egerton/PA) Expand

Gareth Southgate, left, withdrew Maguire from the England squad (Mike Egerton/PA)

Even if he wins the appeal against his conviction, Harry Maguire has already paid a heavy price for his holiday in Greece. His name is on the front page of newspapers all over the world and he’s lost his place in the England squad - for now at least.

But I have a lot of sympathy for him, and the story might have a different complexion once everything that has yet to come out is revealed.

The incident has cost Maguire, as Gareth Southgate is very straight - any sort of misdemeanour and you are out of the England squad. He wants everyone focused on the job at hand with England, no distractions, so Maguire has fallen foul of that. Southgate wants no negativity around the camp and that is why Maguire has been left out.

