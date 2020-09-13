| 20.2°C Dublin

Gunners are a team on the up but they need to nail down Aubameyang contract to take the next step

Paul McGrath

Willian celebrates Arsenal's third goal with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gunners beat Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage. Ben Stanstall/NMC Pool/PA Wire. Expand

Close

Well now, wasn’t that a bit tasty from Arsenal yesterday.

I know, I know, Fulham are one of the promoted teams and staying in the Premier League will be success for them this season.

Yet there was a lot to like about the Gunners, who look like a team on the up to me.

