Goals will flow again soon for title favourites Liverpool but I can't figure out Manchester United

Richard Dunne

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah wasted big chances for Liverpool against Newcastle (Peter Powell/PA)

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah wasted big chances for Liverpool against Newcastle (Peter Powell/PA)

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah wasted big chances for Liverpool against Newcastle (Peter Powell/PA)

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah wasted big chances for Liverpool against Newcastle (Peter Powell/PA)

By the time Liverpool play again in the Premier League, they'll have had five days since their last match.

That break is badly needed. As a footballer, this time of the season is tough, mentally and physically with so many games. You need a breather, you need a break from each other.

When you play so many games in that space of time, as Liverpool have done, the players won't have had a day off, they'll have spent more time with their team-mates than their own wives and families so I think the Liverpool squad will have been looking forward to a few days' rest, recharge the batteries for a bit and then go again on Monday, against Southampton.

