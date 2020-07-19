THE rest of the Premier League will be quaking in their boots at the prospect of the Manchester United giant waking up from its slumber, because they look like they are ready to roar all over again.

Liverpool will get their hands on the Premier League trophy on Wednesday night and they fully deserve to toast a magnificent title win, but United's rise under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have caught the attention of Jurgen Klopp and his players over the last few months – and it will be a point of concern.

The last thing Liverpool and Manchester City will want is a resurgent United, yet I see real signs of progress as they have played some of the best football we have seen from a United side over the last five years in recent months.

I wasn't convinced that Solskjaer was the man to get United back on track after so many years of decline following Alex Ferguson's retirement, but Ole had a few good people on his side and they possibly bought him a bit of time when he needed it most.

It looked like he was on the brink of losing his job when they lost against Burnley at Old Trafford back in January, but Gary Neville and Roy Keane were among those who gave him some vocal backing at the right time and it made it easier for the club to stand by him.

Momentum

Now that decision looks set to be handsomely rewarded as United have not lost a game since that defeat against Burnley and they head into today's FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea with real momentum behind them for the first time in many a year.

As I watched them beat Crystal Palace to keep their hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League on track on Thursday night, I saw glimpses of the old United as they broke forward with real pace and venom.

The front three of Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are looking so potent, with the brilliant Bruno Fernandes linking it all together in hugely impressive fashion.

Another player who has caught my eye in the last few weeks has been Paul Pogba and that's partly because he is getting on with the job he has been put on this earth to do, without going out of his way to be the star of the show.

I don't know whether Paul has had a reality check amid the nightmare we have all been living through in the last few weeks, but he has ended his sulk and has got back to being the world-class footballer we know he can be.

Maybe Pogba's agent has told him that he has no chance of getting a transfer in a summer when so many clubs will be hit financially by what has happened with the Covid-19 crisis, as he seems to have found his focus for United again and it is great to see.

Pogba doesn't need to be a social-media star, he should focus his attention on performing on the pitch and when he plays with the kind of enthusiasm we have seen in the last few weeks, he could be a huge asset to United moving forward.

Solskjaer also has his defence looking a little more stable and that's why I'm backing United to come through against Chelsea in what is bound to be a very strange atmosphere for this evening's FA Cup semi-final.

I know we are all making things up as we go along at the moment at all levels of life, but who on earth thought it was a good idea to carry on playing FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley without any fans present?

It would have been far more sensible for these last four games to be played at smaller venues and Wembley could have been saved for the final, which is the way I believe it should be anyway.

One of the great parts of reaching the FA Cup final is that you get a chance to play the big game at the home of football, but there can't be any joy in playing at Wembley when you have no spectators, just empty stands all around you.

Fair play to the lads who have been performing with real passion in the Premier League over the last few weeks, because it is not easy to perform when you have no one in the stadium and you are taking part in what feels like a training session.

Clearly, some teams have been affected by the absence of spectators and Anfield without fans has been pretty weird to see, but United are one of the teams to have adapted well to this strange situation.

Now they have a great chance to finish the season on a real high, with today's test against a Chelsea side that have not been quite as convincing since matches restarted last month.

Frank Lampard has done a great job in his first season as Chelsea boss and if he can guide them back into the Champions League next season, he will have exceeded some expectations, but I still feel he is a little short of having a team that is ready to challenge for trophies.

Chelsea are still a relatively young team and as we have seen in their recent defeats against West Ham and Sheffield United, they can have bad days when they fail to spark.

So though regular readers of my Independent.ie column will know that I have always been a big Chelsea fan, I have to back United to continue their revival by reaching the FA Cup showpiece tonight.

