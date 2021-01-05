| 3.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Gerry Marsden brought a hymn of hope to Liverpool that ensures he'll never walk alone

Roy Curtis

Liverpool supporter and singer Gerry Marsden sings You'll Never Walk Alone before their English Premier League soccer match against Blackburn Rovers at Anfield in October 2010. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo Expand

Close

Liverpool supporter and singer Gerry Marsden sings You'll Never Walk Alone before their English Premier League soccer match against Blackburn Rovers at Anfield in October 2010. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Liverpool supporter and singer Gerry Marsden sings You'll Never Walk Alone before their English Premier League soccer match against Blackburn Rovers at Anfield in October 2010. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

REUTERS

Liverpool supporter and singer Gerry Marsden sings You'll Never Walk Alone before their English Premier League soccer match against Blackburn Rovers at Anfield in October 2010. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

It rose up like a desert storm, a sudden, electrifying tornado of Mersey defiance, Liverpool’s crimson tribe declining to surrender to their Istanbul torment and choosing instead to fill the night sky with Gerry Marsden's soaring aria.

For all of ten half-time minutes, as, down below in the bowels of the Ataturk Stadium, Rafa Benitez scrambled to re-light a torch most of us assumed fatally extinguished, it continued.

"Walk on through the wind

Privacy