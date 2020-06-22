| 17.4°C Dublin

German spike and Aussie Rules postponement a reminder that GAA's war with Covid-19 far from over

Frank Roche

Monaleen GAA player David Power delivers shopping to The Sisters of the Little Company of Mary in Milford, Limerick as GAA clubs nationwide help out their local communities. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

A positive Covid-19 test on the cusp of the Premier League's surreal comeback last Wednesday; a suddenly soaring ‘R’ rate in Germany; and a postponed Aussie Rules match with an Irish twist… what has all this got to do with the GAA's accelerated return-to-play roadmap?

Hopefully, nothing.

But these three disparate case studies of an unidentified Arsenal player, a spike in German cases and the saga of Conor McKenna's travails Down Under should act as a salutary reminder that the coronavirus is not your typical, ultra-predictable sporting opponent, easily identified and just as easily eradicated.

