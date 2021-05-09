| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Gatland’s indulgent Lions selection isn’t just an insult to Irish rugby, it’s an insult to the intelligence

Eamonn Sweeney

British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland. Photo: David Davies/PA Expand
Johnny Sexton Expand

Close

British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland. Photo: David Davies/PA

British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland. Photo: David Davies/PA

Johnny Sexton

Johnny Sexton

/

British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland. Photo: David Davies/PA

Warren Gatland’s Lions selection isn’t just an insult to Irish rugby, it’s an insult to the intelligence. Its weird combination of hubris and whimsicality suggests the New Zealander is so convinced of victory over a South African team which hasn’t played since 2019 he feels able to indulge himself.

Ireland’s eight player representation is our lowest since 2001. Making this particularly galling is that England have more than anyone else after a year in which they suffered comprehensive defeats against the other three home nations.

Most Watched

Privacy