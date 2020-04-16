| 8.7°C Dublin

GAA facing into Catch 2020: A different Championship or none at all

Conor McKeon

Playing behind closed doors isn’t the perfect solution – but it might just be the only one

Dean Rock of Dublin kicks a last-minute free during last year&#039;s All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park September 1. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

It's undocumented precisely what Leo Varadkar and Donald Trump discussed during the Taoiseach's recent visit to Washingston DC, although it's unlikely they talked sport.

Currently mired in the same global health crisis, their public pronouncements suggest the heads of states' respective priorities are not closely aligned.

"We have to get our sports back," Trump huffed the other night during his latest press conference.