From the wilderness of Level 5 lockdown, looms eight weeks of happy Gaelic Games make-belief

Roy Curtis

'In the winter of a bleak year, the hurling and football championships have never seemed at once as trivial, yet so utterly essential.'

'In the winter of a bleak year, the hurling and football championships have never seemed at once as trivial, yet so utterly essential.'

SPORTSFILE

Sport, at its most profound and vital, rises up to announce itself as so much more than a diversion.

It becomes the very game of life.

Katie Taylor's entire universe distilled down to a rectangle of Olympics canvass in London’s East End; Packie Bonner, airborne in Genoa, defying gravity and Romania; Paul O'Connell soaring to the heavens on an historic Croke Park night, the giant scoreboard in the background blazing its neon victory cry; Pádraig Harrington, eyes glazed and faraway, seizing a life-changing Carnoustie Sunday.

