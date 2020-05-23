| 11.9°C Dublin

Frankly, I'm pi***d off. We've become too safe and cagey and it's time the GAA opened the pitches and let kids play again

Pat Spillane

Nobody has shown the bravery to put their foot on the brake, change direction and turn the country around

A general picture of Croke Park as Irish sport continues to grapple with the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

A general picture of Croke Park as Irish sport continues to grapple with the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

A general picture of Croke Park as Irish sport continues to grapple with the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

"Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite power in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair." – Nelson Mandela

Up to the two weeks ago I vowed I wouldn't let Covid-19 get to me.

So I pulled on the green jersey – constantly washed my hands, did social distancing and coughed into my inner elbow.

