Frankly, I'm pi***d off. We've become too safe and cagey and it's time the GAA opened the pitches and let kids play again

"Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite power in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair." – Nelson Mandela

Up to the two weeks ago I vowed I wouldn't let Covid-19 get to me.

So I pulled on the green jersey – constantly washed my hands, did social distancing and coughed into my inner elbow.

Like hundreds of thousands of people on this island I dotted the 'i's and crossed the 't's. I never questioned anything.

Now it appears the rules have changed. The curve has to be crushed rather than flattened. It’s not good enough that the infamous ‘R’ number must be kept below 1, it must now be below 0.5. We're told the crisis hasn't gone away; a second wave of the disease could come.

Well, frankly, I'm pi***d off.

We have become too safe and cagey. Nobody – least of all vast sections of the media – is questioning the reasoning behind why certain decisions are being made.

How long can we ignore the fact that the economy is heading for the cliff edge? Its collapse would impact on generations to come.

Yet nobody has shown the bravery to put their foot on the brake, change direction and turn the country around.

I was too kind last week when I described the exit strategy as woolly. It’s actually confusing, vague and contradictory.

By and large Covid-19 is not really affecting anybody under 30 or most of rural Ireland. But the same exit strategy is being applied, regardless. A hardware shop could open this week but a homecare shop couldn't. Can anybody explain why?

Only those living within a 5km radius of their golf club could play. Yet anyone could drive from Northern Ireland to Killarney and play golf without fear of sanction.

Horse racing is being allowed restart much earlier than greyhound racing. Why?

I could hazard a guess. The influential equestrian lobby have been doing a lot of ear bending behind the scenes.

The transmission rate among youth and children is very low, yet schools will remain closed in Ireland for six months. The list is endless.

We need leadership and a change of direction. Unfortunately, our politicians are not providing it. Leadership is not simply being statesmanlike, reading from an autocue and following instructions. Real leadership requires courage, risk taking and being brave.

Rather than public servants providing us with daily updates on the number of confirmed cases and deaths, we need government ministers to lead these press conferences and answer questions.

The government should no longer be relying solely on advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

As the eminent psychologist Dr Maureen Gaffney pointed out in the Sunday Independent, NPHET is composed entirely of medical experts, which was the right approach in the early stages of the pandemic.

As she rightly argued, the crisis now has psychological, economic and social implications, yet the composition of NPHET remains unchanged. It's crazy.

All this brings me in a roundabout way to the continuing impact the pandemic is having on sport.

The Olympics have been postponed until next year. Wimbledon has been cancelled. The Six Nations remains unfinished and the Irish rugby tour to Australia has been cancelled.

Euro 2020 is delayed for a year and the Scottish Premiership title has been handed to Celtic. Closer to home, there will be no Dublin marathon for the first time since 1980.

Sport is never going to be the same again.

For the foreseeable future the majority of games are going to be staged behind closed doors.

Professional sport faces a colossal drop in revenue. The era of billion-pound TV deals are over.

Sponsorship deals will be for much more modest figures as well, because companies will be cutting back spending due to the probable world-wide depression.

Rugby union in Australia is on its ‘death bed’. Three-quarters of their workforce have been laid off.

This crisis has illustrated how flimsy the business model underpinning professional sport is.

For example, 85 per cent of revenue generated by the English Rugby Union comes from international matches. In Ireland, the equivalent figure is 81 per cent.

Going forward, the IRFU can no longer rely on fans to fork out big money to see friendly internationals against lesser known teams like Georgia or Samoa.

What about the decision of Munster to sign South African World Cup winners Damian de Allende and RG Snyman, presumably on big-money contracts? I wonder how sustainable that deal is in the current climate.

The FAI and the majority of the League of Ireland clubs were in financial bother even before Covid-19. Now they face a bigger crisis.

With no international matches pending the FAI has no revenue stream, while only a handful of League of Ireland clubs are capable of surviving.

This brings me to horse racing, which employs the majority of the 35,000 who depend on sport to earn a living in Ireland. They haven’t lost their ability to influence the country’s power brokers, as evident by the decision to restart horse racing earlier than was originally planned.

In fairness, they did demonstrate an ability to stage race meetings behind closed doors before the shut-down came.

I suspect racing’s golden era – which was fraying around the edges with reduced attendances and falling TV audiences before the pandemic – is gone. The Cheltenham debacle left a bitter taste and the government cannot ignore this.

Racing’s annual €67m government grants looks certain to be slashed. With over half that figure going directly in prize money to either the wealthy elite or mega-rich oil sheikhs, it didn’t make much sense anyway. Likewise the €13m subsidy for the greyhound industry faces a big cut.

This brings me to the GAA. Of course the organisation deserves all the plaudits it has received for how its members have responded to the crisis.

But let me revert to John Horan’s state-of-the-nation interview on ‘The Sunday Game’ a couple of weeks ago.

I made the fatal error of not trusting my gut instincts on this one. Instead, I was swayed by comments made on social media. The vast majority of the posts were favourable.

My initial reaction was the interview was dull and uninspiring. Essentially, it was a cop-out.

Crucially, he didn’t explain why the GAA had decided to go against NPHET’s advice about when pitches could be opened.

Neither did he explain why Croke Park wouldn’t trust GAA members to act responsibly when it came to self-regulating.

As a result, GAA pitches will remain closed for another two months. As Colm O’Rourke pointed out in the Sunday Independent, young people are paying a very heavy price for this decision, even though there is no medical or scientific advice to back it up.

Today I call on Horan to reverse that decision. Throw open the gates of GAA pitches and let the youngsters train and play.

The GAA face a €50m hit if there is no Championship games played in 2020. They might halve that figure if there is some inter-county action this year.

Either way, the GAA cannot survive long term without inter-county action – it's the association’s cash cow. Any player I've spoken to wants to play Championship football – even if it is behind closed doors.

The Club Players’ Association (CPA) got great mileage out of the results of their survey which found that 22 per cent of respondents didn’t want to play until a vaccine is found.

Do they not realise a vaccine may never be found for Covid-19? Anyway, 64 per cent said they would play in the current circumstances.

I’m naturally suspicious of surveys. I don’t know how many players are members of the CPA. But I do know I have never met a club player who is a member.

Any club player I’ve encountered would be out the door in the morning to train and play if it were sanctioned.

Somebody once said that a crisis is a terrible thing to waste.

As this crisis drags on I’m convinced the GAA will emerge a different but better organisation.

It has given the association a unique opportunity to examine its core values and come up with real solutions to long-standing issues, like fixtures planning. Economic circumstances will force some of the change. Say goodbye to the monstrous €30m annual spend on county team training.

Likewise, the era of county managers calling the shots is gone as well.

I envisage the GAA returning to its traditional grass-roots values and an end to elitism.

Fixtures will be more streamlined; the inter-county season will be shorter with fewer competitions.

As a result, the financial model will have to change. The GAA has always funnelled virtually all its revenue backs to its units.

In the wake of what has happened more money will have to be set aside for future rainy days. This will have numerous knock-on effects. For starters the GPA gravy train will be derailed.

I cannot see the GAA agreeing to hand over a percentage of their commercial revenue to them in future – while their junkets to the US to shake down the gullible Yanks are a thing of the past as well.

With money scarce, there will be more scrutiny on infrastructural projects. The GAA already has a list of white-elephant stadia.

Unfortunately this means that plans to redevelop Casement Park in Belfast will have be curtailed or abandoned.

Likewise, the extraordinary number of sub-committees which the GAA has at national level will be slashed. I doubt if many of them will be missed. So as much as I hate this enforced hiatus, it will be a small price to pay if a new-look, slimmed-down, better version of the GAA eventually emerges.