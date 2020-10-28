Farrell's stubborn faith in Murray another example of Gatland's influence as Paris prize awaits

When Warren Gatland succeeded Brian Ashton as Ireland coach in 1998 his first message to the troops was to unpack.

It had been a turbulent time across the board, and in the ups and downs players had been unsure if it was worth their while throwing a few things in a drawer. Chances were they would be making way for someone else just as quickly as they had arrived.

Andy Farrell cites Gatland, who has brought him on two Lions tours as defence coach ahead of Shaun Edwards, as one of the heads he consults when looking for some advice. You imagine one of the first things he picked up was about selection.

Joe Schmidt was hardly given to rushes of blood in that regard either, but the idea of sticking with a player for whom most of the media want moved has always appealed to Gatland. And by extension to Farrell.

British & Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland, 2nd from right, with his coaching team, from left, Rob Howley, Steve Borthwick, and Andy Farrell, during the announcement of the Lions management team at Carton House in Maynooth, Co Kildare back in December 2016

Whatsapp British & Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland, 2nd from right, with his coaching team, from left, Rob Howley, Steve Borthwick, and Andy Farrell, during the announcement of the Lions management team at Carton House in Maynooth, Co Kildare back in December 2016

So the pressing issue at scrumhalf last season? The incumbent was playing like a man who would be stopped in the street to be asked: "Didn't you used to be Conor Murray?"

Farrell put in the earphones, lowered his gaze, and kept walking. There was a moment in the Italy game last weekend when the coach could have been excused for ripping his mask off and hollering for joy.

In the build-up to Hugo Keenan’s second try Murray seemed to have taken the wrong option in straightening up rather than shifting the ball outside to Johnny Sexton and Keenan. Then, when he looked back to that support, the passing option had been closed off.

So he reassessed and put boot to ball. It ran for 45 metres on course, and then popped up for Keenan to collect and score.

If you had watched Murray in the warm-up, punting over various distances with Stuart McCloskey, the centre - who was not in the matchday 23 - looked more fluid and accurate.

When push came to shove however, in open play and with very little time to think, Murray nailed the kick. It was skill of the highest standard, delivered when ordered.

Hugo Keenan of Ireland is congratulated by team-mates Conor Murray, Cian Healy and Jacob Stockdale. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Hugo Keenan of Ireland is congratulated by team-mates Conor Murray, Cian Healy and Jacob Stockdale. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

You can't draw a direct line with certainty between Farrell's faith in Murray and the scrumhalf’s excellence at times like that.

Perhaps the coach felt the team dynamic was best served by sticking with Murray when clearly his form had gone south – which is a discouraging commentary on Cooney.

Either way, Farrell has money now in Murray's bank. He can ask justifiably for some withdrawal on the really big days. Like Saturday in Paris.

With four games out of the way in this Championship campaign it's clear Farrell has created a happy camp, which is half the battle.

It becomes especially important when a bunch of players who could make a difference are missing. Farrell would love to have Iain Henderson and Tadhg Furlong in his front five. If Dave Kilcoyne was fit he would be on the bench.

If Jordan Larmour and Garry Ringrose weren't crocked they would be on the plane this weekend.

This presents two issues for the coach: the first is having the depth to plug those holes with something of quality; the second is to maintain morale. It helps with the latter if you've been seen already to be steady and consistent in the way you select.

The other one is more pressing, and it will be closer to Christmas before we get a clearer picture on that.

For the moment, Farrell will fly out to Paris with a squad that is locked and loaded in the underdog's kennel, but barking away happily.

For Dave Heffernan this is a trip he hadn’t seen coming when Ronan Kelleher was named on the bench to face Scotland in the first round, last February. Kelleher is fit again but short of a gallop. Farrell is happy to stick with what he has.

History has taught us not to talk up inexperienced players going to Paris, though a virtually empty Stade de France eases the scale of the climb.

Heffernan will get a good run there, and hopefully it will add to the idea he is one of those players who thrives on good company.

Equally Ultan Dillane and Ed Byrne should be relishing the scene. As for Keenan and Will Connors, starting in a game that could end up in a Six Nations title is another example of not having a rashers about what’s coming around the corner. This is good, but France will go after both - in different ways.

Coincidentally, Warren Gatland’s first game in charge of Ireland was for a spin over to Paris. At the time we suggested diverting south to Lourdes.

Ireland fulfilled the fixture in which they prayed for respectability. Their prayers were answered. And that was the start of Warren Gatland's career as a Test coach.

You imagine he'd love to see Farrell get something to shout about from Saturday night.